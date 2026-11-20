Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

The Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado) in an all AFC West clash, during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

Las Vegas' (4-6) rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza faces a major test in his first career road start against the surging, sack-hungry Denver (7-2) defense. The Broncos are coming off their bye week riding a five-game winning streak.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports+

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Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Denver Broncos Team News

Near-Full Health Post-Bye : Denver's battered secondary has recovered during the bye week. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), cornerback Riley Moss (concussion), cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), and fullback Adam Prentice (concussion) all logged full practice participation. Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) is the lone player limited in practice after missing Week 9, though he is trending toward playing.

: Denver's battered secondary has recovered during the bye week. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), cornerback Riley Moss (concussion), cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), and fullback Adam Prentice (concussion) all logged full practice participation. Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) is the lone player limited in practice after missing Week 9, though he is trending toward playing. Roster & Depth Chart Moves : Denver activated wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) from injured reserve prior to their bye and opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Caleb Lohner (foot). Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) was placed on IR, elevating rookie Tyler Onyedim into the defensive line rotation. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper remains in the starting lineup alongside Nik Bonitto, bolstering a pass rush that has generated 26 sacks this season.

: Denver activated wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) from injured reserve prior to their bye and opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Caleb Lohner (foot). Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) was placed on IR, elevating rookie Tyler Onyedim into the defensive line rotation. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper remains in the starting lineup alongside Nik Bonitto, bolstering a pass rush that has generated 26 sacks this season. Late-Game Execution vs. Ground Struggles: Quarterback Bo Nix (making his 45th career start) has led Denver to an NFL-record 16 consecutive one-score victories dating back to last season. However, Sean Payton’s offence has struggled to establish a consistent ground game with J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman, averaging just 81.4 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Major Injury Question Marks : Head coach Klint Kubiak officially listed star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle/quad) and kicker Matt Gay (right hip) as questionable for Sunday. Bowers exited the first half of Week 10's loss to Seattle and did not return; he was limited on Thursday and Friday with his right ankle heavily taped. If Gay cannot kick, rookie Kansei Matsuzawa is in line to fill in.

: Head coach Klint Kubiak officially listed star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle/quad) and kicker Matt Gay (right hip) as questionable for Sunday. Bowers exited the first half of Week 10's loss to Seattle and did not return; he was limited on Thursday and Friday with his right ankle heavily taped. If Gay cannot kick, rookie Kansei Matsuzawa is in line to fill in. Defensive Line Concerns : Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (toe) is questionable, while fellow defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) missed practice all week and remains under evaluation. Right guard Trey Zuhn III returned from an illness on Friday and is expected to start.

: Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (toe) is questionable, while fellow defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) missed practice all week and remains under evaluation. Right guard Trey Zuhn III returned from an illness on Friday and is expected to start. Rookie QB Trial by Fire : Following the trade deadline deal that sent veteran Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza makes his second career start, and first on the road. Mendoza displayed mobility in his debut against Seattle (scoring a rushing touchdown), but was sacked six times behind a shaky offensive line. He will heavily lean on receivers Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Jack Bech if Bowers is absent or limited.

: Following the trade deadline deal that sent veteran Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza makes his second career start, and first on the road. Mendoza displayed mobility in his debut against Seattle (scoring a rushing touchdown), but was sacked six times behind a shaky offensive line. He will heavily lean on receivers Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Jack Bech if Bowers is absent or limited. Captains & Effort Accountability: Las Vegas named centre Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Quay Walker, and punter AJ Cole as Week 11 captains. Kubiak publicly challenged the team's effort following last week's loss, briefly benching cornerback Eric Stokes for missing tackles, as the Raiders look to snap a four-game losing streak to Denver and improve a third-down defence that ranks 29th in the NFL (45.5% conversion rate allowed).

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Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 17 Denver Broncos DEN 24 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 10 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 7 FT NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 19 Denver Broncos DEN 29 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 34 Las Vegas Raiders LVR 18 FT NFL Las Vegas Raiders LVR 27 Denver Broncos DEN 14 FT 111 Points scored 88

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks