How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Patrick Mahomes vs Bo Nix! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado) in a critical all-AFC West clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

We're set for a monumental AFC West showdown where a Denver (5-2) victory against Kansas City (5-1) would see the hosts capture the division lead. Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix are both looking to shake off early-season passing slumps to secure crucial divisional leverage.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+ / Channel 5

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Both teams released critical updates following Thursday’s practice sessions, revealing shifting dynamics for several star players.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The Chiefs are looking to rebound from a stagnant Week 7 loss to Seattle and are receiving a mixed bag of news regarding Patrick Mahomes' key weapons.

Rashee Rice (WR) : Trending toward a return. After missing time since the Week 5 bye with a hamstring injury, Rice logged limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

: Trending toward a return. After missing time since the Week 5 bye with a hamstring injury, Rice logged limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Travis Kelce (TE) : A fresh concern emerged on Thursday. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Kelce was downgraded to a limited participant due to a lingering ankle issue from Week 6. His Friday designation will be critical.

: A fresh concern emerged on Thursday. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Kelce was downgraded to a limited participant due to a lingering ankle issue from Week 6. His Friday designation will be critical. Jaylon Moore (RT) : Cleared concussion protocol and has been a full participant. His return shores up an offensive line that struggled in his absence.

: Cleared concussion protocol and has been a full participant. His return shores up an offensive line that struggled in his absence. Mansoor Delane (CB) : A late addition to the injury report. The rookie defensive back missed Thursday's practice entirely with a shoulder injury, threatening the depth of the Chiefs' secondary.

: A late addition to the injury report. The rookie defensive back missed Thursday's practice entirely with a shoulder injury, threatening the depth of the Chiefs' secondary. Kicking Situation: Following Harrison Butker's recent struggles, the Chiefs signed five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker to the practice squad, adding internal pressure to the position.

Denver Broncos Team News

The Broncos are riding a three-game winning streak and have a chance to avenge a brutal 31-10 opening-night defeat to the Chiefs.

Jaylen Waddle & Zach Allen (WR / DL): Received a major boost as both key starters returned to practice on Thursday. Waddle has been battling a chest injury, while Allen was recovering from a hamstring issue. Both logged limited sessions after sitting out Wednesday.

Pat Surtain II (CB): The All-Pro cornerback has progressed well through the week and upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

New Practice Concerns: Running back RJ Harvey (knee) and safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) both suffered setbacks during Thursday's practice and were listed as limited.

Roster Shifts: The Broncos officially placed outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) and running back Tyler Badie (thumb) on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, they activated pass rusher Jonathon Cooper and running back Jonah Coleman.

Denver Broncos DEN Form Kansas City Chiefs KC DEN DEN KC KC All Games All Games Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN W Denver Broncos DEN 17 14 Seattle Seahawks SEA W Los Angeles Chargers LAC 17 23 Denver Broncos DEN W San Francisco 49ers SF 24 14 Denver Broncos DEN L Denver Broncos DEN 30 26 Los Angeles Rams LA W Matches played 5 Points scored 114 All Games All Games Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 27 30 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Miami Dolphins MIA 10 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Kansas City Chiefs KC 33 30 Indianapolis Colts IND W Matches played 5 Points scored 112

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 31 Denver Broncos DEN 10 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 13 Denver Broncos DEN 20 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 22 Kansas City Chiefs KC 19 FT NFL Denver Broncos DEN 38 Kansas City Chiefs KC 0 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 16 Denver Broncos DEN 14 FT 104 Points scored 79

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks