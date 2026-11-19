Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT)

Dallas (4-6) are banking on a midweek defensive play-calling shakeup, after handing duties to Mike Pettine, to snap a three-game home losing streak and keep their NFC East playoff hopes alive, against former Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard and struggling Tennessee (1-8).

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Team News

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Defensive Play-Calling Shakeup : Head coach Brian Schottenheimer stripped first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties on Wednesday, handing the role to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. The move follows a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Dallas surrendered 584 total yards, leaving the defense ranked 30th in points allowed at 28.2 per game.

: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer stripped first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties on Wednesday, handing the role to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. The move follows a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Dallas surrendered 584 total yards, leaving the defense ranked 30th in points allowed at 28.2 per game. High-Powered Passing Attack : Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and tied a career high with five touchdowns against San Francisco. Wide receiver George Pickens erupted for career highs of 11 receptions and three touchdowns (145 yards), providing a dynamic complement to CeeDee Lamb.

: Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and tied a career high with five touchdowns against San Francisco. Wide receiver George Pickens erupted for career highs of 11 receptions and three touchdowns (145 yards), providing a dynamic complement to CeeDee Lamb. Secondary Reinforcements & Absences : Starting cornerback DaRon Bland (ankle) will miss Sunday's game after sitting out practice. Conversely, Dallas opened the 21-day practice window for starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring), who returned as a limited participant for the first time since Week 3. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle/foot) and safety Malik Hooker (groin) practiced in full.

: Starting cornerback DaRon Bland (ankle) will miss Sunday's game after sitting out practice. Conversely, Dallas opened the 21-day practice window for starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring), who returned as a limited participant for the first time since Week 3. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle/foot) and safety Malik Hooker (groin) practiced in full. Key Offensive Injuries: Starting tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) and guard Tyler Booker (ankle) both missed Wednesday's practice session, putting their Week 11 availability in question.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Offensive Tempo Surge : Despite sitting at 1-8, the Titans have averaged 27.3 points over their last four games after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shifted to a faster tempo. Quarterback Cam Ward is coming off a sharp performance against Jacksonville, completing 28-of-39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

: Despite sitting at 1-8, the Titans have averaged 27.3 points over their last four games after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shifted to a faster tempo. Quarterback Cam Ward is coming off a sharp performance against Jacksonville, completing 28-of-39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Room Overhaul : Head coach Robert Saleh announced that free-agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Rookie Xavier Restrepo was promoted to the 53-man roster to absorb slot snaps alongside Chimere Dike, while Carnell Tate (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing two games.

: Head coach Robert Saleh announced that free-agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Rookie Xavier Restrepo was promoted to the 53-man roster to absorb slot snaps alongside Chimere Dike, while Carnell Tate (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing two games. Tony Pollard's Dallas Return : Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard returns to Arlington with 628 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season, having scored six total touchdowns across his last three appearances. His backfield partner, Tyjae Spears (knee), did not practice Wednesday.

: Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard returns to Arlington with 628 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season, having scored six total touchdowns across his last three appearances. His backfield partner, Tyjae Spears (knee), did not practice Wednesday. Interior Line & Defensive Updates: Starting guard Peter Skoronski (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, though guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (ankle) had his 21-day practice window opened. Defensively, linebacker Cody Barton (concussion) practiced in full, while safety Tony Adams (concussion) sat out.

Dallas Cowboys DAL Form Tennessee Titans TEN DAL DAL TEN TEN All Games All Games Dallas Cowboys DAL 40 46 San Francisco 49ers SF L Indianapolis Colts IND 23 27 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 33 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Matches played 5 Points scored 148 All Games All Games Tennessee Titans TEN 23 40 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX L Cincinnati Bengals CIN 43 36 Tennessee Titans TEN L Tennessee Titans TEN 24 27 Cleveland Browns CLE L Indianapolis Colts IND 20 26 Tennessee Titans TEN W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU L Matches played 5 Points scored 112

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL 27 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 14 Tennessee Titans TEN 28 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 10 Dallas Cowboys DAL 26 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 27 Tennessee Titans TEN 34 FT NFL Preseason Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 Tennessee Titans TEN 10 FT 124 Points scored 95

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks