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NFL
Dallas CowboysDallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Buccaneers
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How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

NFL
AT&T Stadium

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, October 8 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am BST on Friday, October 9).

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the US:

Amazon Prime / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The winless Buccaneers (0-4) are navigating a critical injury crisis, while the Cowboys (2-2) stand on the verge of receiving a major offensive boost.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers are heavily depleted across several critical positions after their Week 4 defeat.

  • Quarterback: Starting QB Baker Mayfield is out as he continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb suffered in Week 3. Undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels will make his second consecutive NFL start.
  • Defense (Major Blows): All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been ruled out for 2 to 4 weeks after suffering a fractured rib. Additionally, cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) both missed practice on Tuesday and are highly questionable.
  • Kicker Uncertainty: Leading point-scorer Chase McLaughlin was a surprise non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through due to a newly popped-up right groin and hip injury. With no backup kicker on the practice squad, his availability is a primary storyline to watch.
  • Positive Signs: Pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder) logged full participation on consecutive days and is expected to anchor the defensive front. Linebacker Josiah Trotter (knee) also progressed to a full participant on Tuesday.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Dallas returns home following a thrilling 34-30 comeback win over the Texans, looking to stack consecutive victories for the first time this season.

  • Offensive Line Boost: All-Pro guard Tyler Smith is trending toward making his highly anticipated 2026 season debut. Smith, who missed the first four games on injured reserve following pre-season thumb surgery, practiced as a limited participant on Monday and Tuesday but remains highly optimistic about playing.
  • Defensive Absences: Cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday and is projected to miss multiple weeks. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) remained sidelined as well; head coach Brian Schottenheimer labeled his chances of playing on Thursday night a 'long shot".
  • Healthy Core: The Cowboys' core playmakers, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and running back Javonte Williams, are fully healthy and set to challenge a heavily rotated Tampa Bay secondary.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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