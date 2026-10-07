How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

8 Oct 2026 - 20:15 AT&T Stadium

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, October 8 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am BST on Friday, October 9).

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the US:

Amazon Prime / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The winless Buccaneers (0-4) are navigating a critical injury crisis, while the Cowboys (2-2) stand on the verge of receiving a major offensive boost.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers are heavily depleted across several critical positions after their Week 4 defeat.

Quarterback : Starting QB Baker Mayfield is out as he continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb suffered in Week 3. Undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels will make his second consecutive NFL start.

Defense (Major Blows) : All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been ruled out for 2 to 4 weeks after suffering a fractured rib. Additionally, cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) both missed practice on Tuesday and are highly questionable.

Kicker Uncertainty : Leading point-scorer Chase McLaughlin was a surprise non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through due to a newly popped-up right groin and hip injury. With no backup kicker on the practice squad, his availability is a primary storyline to watch.

Positive Signs : Pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder) logged full participation on consecutive days and is expected to anchor the defensive front. Linebacker Josiah Trotter (knee) also progressed to a full participant on Tuesday.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Dallas returns home following a thrilling 34-30 comeback win over the Texans, looking to stack consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Offensive Line Boost : All-Pro guard Tyler Smith is trending toward making his highly anticipated 2026 season debut. Smith, who missed the first four games on injured reserve following pre-season thumb surgery, practiced as a limited participant on Monday and Tuesday but remains highly optimistic about playing.

Defensive Absences : Cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday and is projected to miss multiple weeks. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) remained sidelined as well; head coach Brian Schottenheimer labeled his chances of playing on Thursday night a 'long shot".

Healthy Core : The Cowboys' core playmakers, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and running back Javonte Williams, are fully healthy and set to challenge a heavily rotated Tampa Bay secondary.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks