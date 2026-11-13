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NFL
Dallas CowboysDallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium
San Francisco 49ersSan Francisco 49ers
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How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Keenan Allen set to make 49ers debut, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

Dallas (4-5) face a pivotal midseason test to save their playoff hopes and snap a four-game losing streak against NFC-leading San Francisco (7-1), who arrive with newly acquired receiver Keenan Allen.

For the neutral, there's never a dull moment when watching the Cowboys, as their matches are averaging 53.5 points per game this season.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys received a major boost to their passing attack on Friday, though their defensive unit remains heavily depleted heading into Sunday.

  • Offensive Boosts: Wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder) and return specialist KaVontae Turpin (ribs) were both removed from the final injury report and will play. Pickens missed Week 9 against Indianapolis, making his return crucial alongside CeeDee Lamb.
  • Ruled Out: Five players have officially been ruled out for Sunday; Jake Ferguson (TE - knee/ankle), Donovan Ezeiruaku (OLB - ankle), P.J. Locke (S - concussion), Tyler Goodson (RB - ankle/knee) & Jonathan Mingo (WR - ankle).
  • Secondary Concerns: Starting cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and DaRon Bland (ankle) are both listed as questionable after limited Friday practices. Porter Jr. noted earlier in the week that his foot/ankle remained banged up after missing Week 9. Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful, while safety Alijah Clark (illness) is questionable.
  • Linebacker Adjustments: Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back) cleared his injury designation and is good to go. With Ezeiruaku sidelined, defensive coordinator Christian Parker plans to give rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham increased snaps at outside linebacker.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

San Francisco are navigating a crowded injury report, particularly in the defensive backfield, while integrating major trade deadline acquisitions.

  • Keenan Allen Debut & Deebo Samuel Return: Following their Nov. 10 trade deadline acquisition from the Indianapolis Colts, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen logged three practices and is set to make his 49ers debut in a rotational role. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel (hamstring) carries no injury designation and returns to action after missing the last three games.
  • Ruled Out: Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) remains sidelined and has been officially ruled out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described Evans as week-to-week, noting he has a chance to return next week.
  • Late-Week Additions: All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) both suffered injuries during Thursday's practice. Williams sat out Friday's session, and both players enter the weekend listed as questionable.
  • Depleted Cornerback Room: Rookie Ephesians Prysock is the only healthy cornerback on the roster without an injury tag. Starting corners Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Renardo Green (back) returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, joining Nate Hobbs (adductor) and Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) as questionable. Defensive tackle C.J. West (knee/ankle) is also questionable.
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Form

San Francisco 49ers
SF

All Games

Indianapolis Colts
IND
23
27
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
30
33
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
21
38
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
23
13
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
L
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
L
Matches played5
Points scored124

All Games

San Francisco 49ers
SF
38
17
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
W
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
29
20
San Francisco 49ers
SF
L
San Francisco 49ers
SF
23
17
Washington Commanders
WAS
W
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
29
32
San Francisco 49ers
SF
W
San Francisco 49ers
SF
24
14
Denver Broncos
DEN
W
Matches played5
Points scored137

Head to Head

Dallas Cowboys
Draw
San Francisco 49ers
1
0
4
NFL
San Francisco 49ers badge
San Francisco 49ers
SF
30
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
24
FT
NFL
San Francisco 49ers badge
San Francisco 49ers
SF
42
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
10
FT
NFL
San Francisco 49ers badge
San Francisco 49ers
SF
19
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
12
FT
NFL
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
17
San Francisco 49ers badge
San Francisco 49ers
SF
23
FT
NFL
Dallas Cowboys badge
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
41
San Francisco 49ers badge
San Francisco 49ers
SF
33
FT
104Points scored147

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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