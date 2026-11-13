How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Keenan Allen set to make 49ers debut, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

Dallas (4-5) face a pivotal midseason test to save their playoff hopes and snap a four-game losing streak against NFC-leading San Francisco (7-1), who arrive with newly acquired receiver Keenan Allen.

For the neutral, there's never a dull moment when watching the Cowboys, as their matches are averaging 53.5 points per game this season.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys received a major boost to their passing attack on Friday, though their defensive unit remains heavily depleted heading into Sunday.

Offensive Boosts : Wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder) and return specialist KaVontae Turpin (ribs) were both removed from the final injury report and will play. Pickens missed Week 9 against Indianapolis, making his return crucial alongside CeeDee Lamb.

: Wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder) and return specialist KaVontae Turpin (ribs) were both removed from the final injury report and will play. Pickens missed Week 9 against Indianapolis, making his return crucial alongside CeeDee Lamb. Ruled Out : Five players have officially been ruled out for Sunday; Jake Ferguson (TE - knee/ankle), Donovan Ezeiruaku (OLB - ankle), P.J. Locke (S - concussion), Tyler Goodson (RB - ankle/knee) & Jonathan Mingo (WR - ankle).

: Five players have officially been ruled out for Sunday; Jake Ferguson (TE - knee/ankle), Donovan Ezeiruaku (OLB - ankle), P.J. Locke (S - concussion), Tyler Goodson (RB - ankle/knee) & Jonathan Mingo (WR - ankle). Secondary Concerns : Starting cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and DaRon Bland (ankle) are both listed as questionable after limited Friday practices. Porter Jr. noted earlier in the week that his foot/ankle remained banged up after missing Week 9. Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful, while safety Alijah Clark (illness) is questionable.

: Starting cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and DaRon Bland (ankle) are both listed as questionable after limited Friday practices. Porter Jr. noted earlier in the week that his foot/ankle remained banged up after missing Week 9. Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful, while safety Alijah Clark (illness) is questionable. Linebacker Adjustments: Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back) cleared his injury designation and is good to go. With Ezeiruaku sidelined, defensive coordinator Christian Parker plans to give rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham increased snaps at outside linebacker.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

San Francisco are navigating a crowded injury report, particularly in the defensive backfield, while integrating major trade deadline acquisitions.

Keenan Allen Debut & Deebo Samuel Return : Following their Nov. 10 trade deadline acquisition from the Indianapolis Colts, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen logged three practices and is set to make his 49ers debut in a rotational role. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel (hamstring) carries no injury designation and returns to action after missing the last three games.

: Following their Nov. 10 trade deadline acquisition from the Indianapolis Colts, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen logged three practices and is set to make his 49ers debut in a rotational role. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel (hamstring) carries no injury designation and returns to action after missing the last three games. Ruled Out : Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) remains sidelined and has been officially ruled out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described Evans as week-to-week, noting he has a chance to return next week.

: Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) remains sidelined and has been officially ruled out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described Evans as week-to-week, noting he has a chance to return next week. Late-Week Additions : All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) both suffered injuries during Thursday's practice. Williams sat out Friday's session, and both players enter the weekend listed as questionable.

: All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) both suffered injuries during Thursday's practice. Williams sat out Friday's session, and both players enter the weekend listed as questionable. Depleted Cornerback Room: Rookie Ephesians Prysock is the only healthy cornerback on the roster without an injury tag. Starting corners Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Renardo Green (back) returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, joining Nate Hobbs (adductor) and Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) as questionable. Defensive tackle C.J. West (knee/ankle) is also questionable.

Dallas Cowboys DAL Form San Francisco 49ers SF DAL DAL SF SF All Games All Games Indianapolis Colts IND 23 27 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 33 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB L Matches played 5 Points scored 124 All Games All Games San Francisco 49ers SF 38 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 20 San Francisco 49ers SF L San Francisco 49ers SF 23 17 Washington Commanders WAS W Seattle Seahawks SEA 29 32 San Francisco 49ers SF W San Francisco 49ers SF 24 14 Denver Broncos DEN W Matches played 5 Points scored 137

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 30 Dallas Cowboys DAL 24 FT NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 42 Dallas Cowboys DAL 10 FT NFL San Francisco 49ers SF 19 Dallas Cowboys DAL 12 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 17 San Francisco 49ers SF 23 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 41 San Francisco 49ers SF 33 FT 104 Points scored 147

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks