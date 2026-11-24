Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) in a huge all NFC East Thanksgiving Day showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, November 26 at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT (9.30pm GMT).

Former Cowboys practice-squad quarterback Joe Milton III returns to Dallas to lead the injury-depleted Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) against Dak Prescott and a surging Cowboys offense (5-6) fighting to reach .500 and complete a season sweep over their divisional rivals.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Tubi

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / 5Action

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Quarterback & Offense : Dak Prescott is in red-hot form, throwing a franchise-record nine touchdown passes over the last two games while pairing with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to anchor a top-five NFL passing offense. Prescott appeared at his postgame press conference on Sunday with a precautionary wrap on his left hand after taking a heavy hit against Tennessee, though he insisted his fingers were only bent back slightly and he is fine to play.

: Dak Prescott is in red-hot form, throwing a franchise-record nine touchdown passes over the last two games while pairing with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to anchor a top-five NFL passing offense. Prescott appeared at his postgame press conference on Sunday with a precautionary wrap on his left hand after taking a heavy hit against Tennessee, though he insisted his fingers were only bent back slightly and he is fine to play. Offensive Absences : Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) remains sidelined with a multi-week injury, leaving Luke Schoonmaker, who battled an illness late last week, to handle primary tight end duties. Guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle) were also inactive in Week 11 and face a tight turnaround.

: Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) remains sidelined with a multi-week injury, leaving Luke Schoonmaker, who battled an illness late last week, to handle primary tight end duties. Guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle) were also inactive in Week 11 and face a tight turnaround. Defensive Shake-Up & Injuries: Dallas recently elevated Mike Pettine to defensive play-caller in place of coordinator Christian Parker. In the secondary, All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Saturday, ruling him out until at least Week 16. Fill-in starter Cobie Durant was evaluated for a concussion against Tennessee and cleared to return, though coaches held him out as a precaution. Linebacker Dee Winters exited Sunday's game with a knee contusion and requires monitoring on the short week, while safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Devin Moore (hip) are eligible to return from injured reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Quarterback Situation : Former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III is set to make his third consecutive start in place of Jalen Hurts, who remains on injured reserve for the rest of the season due to blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee serves as the primary backup.

: Former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III is set to make his third consecutive start in place of Jalen Hurts, who remains on injured reserve for the rest of the season due to blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee serves as the primary backup. Backfield & Receiving Corps : Running back Saquon Barkley admitted following Sunday's win that lingering arm, hamstring, and back ailments will prevent him from reaching 100% health for the remainder of the season, though he plans to keep playing through them. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned from a hamstring injury to play a pivotal role in Sunday's win, providing a much-needed boost with fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) on injured reserve. Running back Will Shipley also returned to action in Week 11 after being activated from IR.

: Running back Saquon Barkley admitted following Sunday's win that lingering arm, hamstring, and back ailments will prevent him from reaching 100% health for the remainder of the season, though he plans to keep playing through them. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned from a hamstring injury to play a pivotal role in Sunday's win, providing a much-needed boost with fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) on injured reserve. Running back Will Shipley also returned to action in Week 11 after being activated from IR. Secondary & Front-Seven Concerns: Philadelphia's defense generated five sacks against Pittsburgh, with defensive tackle Jalen Carter playing through a late-week quadriceps issue, but the secondary suffered significant attrition. Top outside cornerback Quinyon Mitchell exited Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Jonathan Jones headed to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. Both are questionable on a three-day turnaround against Dallas's elite receivers, potentially forcing Riq Woolen and Kelee Ringo into heavy starting snaps. Linebacker Zack Baun (back) is also on injured reserve, and Smael Mondon (ankle) was inactive on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys DAL Form Philadelphia Eagles PHI DAL DAL PHI PHI All Games All Games Dallas Cowboys DAL 51 30 Tennessee Titans TEN W Dallas Cowboys DAL 40 46 San Francisco 49ers SF L Indianapolis Colts IND 23 27 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 33 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Matches played 5 Points scored 186 All Games All Games Philadelphia Eagles PHI 19 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Philadelphia Eagles PHI 11 19 New York Giants NYG L Washington Commanders WAS 27 10 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 25 Carolina Panthers CAR L Matches played 5 Points scored 75

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 Dallas Cowboys DAL 38 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 24 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 FT NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 24 Dallas Cowboys DAL 20 FT NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 41 Dallas Cowboys DAL 7 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 6 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 34 FT 95 Points scored 141

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks