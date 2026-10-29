How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Can Arizona keep their AT&T Stadium streak intact? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Arizona may only be 2-5, but both of their victories this season did come on the road and they've NEVER lost at AT&T Stadium before. Following last week's 38-21 win against Philadelphia, the Cowboys (3-4) now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

The initial mid-week practice reports highlight major health concerns for both squads, particularly along Arizona's lines and inside Dallas' passing game and defense.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Arizona turned in a massively loaded report with 9 players missing practice completely on Wednesday:

Did Not Participate (DNP)

Walter Nolen III (DL) : Dealing with a significant ankle injury; head coach Mike LaFleur indicated he would not practice early in the week.

: Dealing with a significant ankle injury; head coach Mike LaFleur indicated he would not practice early in the week. Elijah Wilkinson (RT) & Jon Gaines II (RG) : Wilkinson (knee) and Gaines (ankle) both missed practice, threatening the stability of the right side of an already heavily depleted offensive line.

& : Wilkinson (knee) and Gaines (ankle) both missed practice, threatening the stability of the right side of an already heavily depleted offensive line. Tyler Allgeier (RB) : Sidelined with a toe injury.

: Sidelined with a toe injury. Zaven Collins (LB) : Missed due to an illness.

: Missed due to an illness. Budda Baker (S), Isaac Seumalo (OL), Josh Sweat (LB), Mack Wilson Sr. (LB): All granted veteran rest days, though Wilson is also nursing a minor knee issue.

Limited Participants

• Jeremiyah Love (RB): The No. 3 overall pick returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

• Michael Wilson (WR): Wore a yellow non-contact jersey due to sore ribs but indicated the move was strictly a precaution.

• Carson Beck (QB): Limited with a back issue, remaining the emergency option behind starter Jacoby Brissett.

• Max Melton (CB), Kei'Trel Clark (CB), Andrew Wingard (S): All limited with various ailments (knee, illness, and knee respectively).

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Dallas held a lighter walkthrough, leaving their primary statuses as estimations, but they brought several high-profile additions to the report:

Did Not Participate (DNP)

KaVontae Turpin (WR) : Sidelined due to a ribs injury.

: Sidelined due to a ribs injury. Dee Winters (LB): Missed practice with a calf issue.

Limited Participants

George Pickens (WR) : Listed with both shoulder and hamstring concerns following heavy usage on Monday Night Football.

: Listed with both shoulder and hamstring concerns following heavy usage on Monday Night Football. Quinnen Williams (DT) : A major new addition to the report, limited by a hamstring tweak.

: A major new addition to the report, limited by a hamstring tweak. Caleb Downs (DB) : The rookie defensive standout was limited with an ankle issue.

: The rookie defensive standout was limited with an ankle issue. Drew Shelton (OT): Limited with a hamstring strain.

Full Participants (Roster Reinforcements)

P.J. Locke (S) & Marist Liufau (OLB): In massive news for the defense, Locke (returning from a Week 2 foot injury) and Liufau (returning from a fractured preseason forearm) were both full participants and are trending toward activation off Injured Reserve.

Dallas Cowboys DAL Form Arizona Cardinals ARZ DAL DAL ARZ ARZ All Games All Games Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB L Houston Texans HOU 30 34 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Dallas Cowboys DAL 31 34 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Matches played 5 Points scored 132 All Games All Games Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN L Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 45 Detroit Lions DET L New York Giants NYG 36 24 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L San Francisco 49ers SF 36 30 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Matches played 5 Points scored 109

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Preseason Arizona Cardinals ARZ 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL 34 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 17 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 27 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 28 Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 FT NFL Dallas Cowboys DAL 22 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 25 FT NFL Preseason Arizona Cardinals ARZ 19 Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 FT 105 Points scored 112

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks