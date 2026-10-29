How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Can Arizona keep their AT&T Stadium streak intact? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time
The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
Arizona may only be 2-5, but both of their victories this season did come on the road and they've NEVER lost at AT&T Stadium before. Following last week's 38-21 win against Philadelphia, the Cowboys (3-4) now look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
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Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Team News
The initial mid-week practice reports highlight major health concerns for both squads, particularly along Arizona's lines and inside Dallas' passing game and defense.
Arizona Cardinals Team News
Arizona turned in a massively loaded report with 9 players missing practice completely on Wednesday:
Did Not Participate (DNP)
- Walter Nolen III (DL): Dealing with a significant ankle injury; head coach Mike LaFleur indicated he would not practice early in the week.
- Elijah Wilkinson (RT) & Jon Gaines II (RG): Wilkinson (knee) and Gaines (ankle) both missed practice, threatening the stability of the right side of an already heavily depleted offensive line.
- Tyler Allgeier (RB): Sidelined with a toe injury.
- Zaven Collins (LB): Missed due to an illness.
- Budda Baker (S), Isaac Seumalo (OL), Josh Sweat (LB), Mack Wilson Sr. (LB): All granted veteran rest days, though Wilson is also nursing a minor knee issue.
Limited Participants
• Jeremiyah Love (RB): The No. 3 overall pick returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
• Michael Wilson (WR): Wore a yellow non-contact jersey due to sore ribs but indicated the move was strictly a precaution.
• Carson Beck (QB): Limited with a back issue, remaining the emergency option behind starter Jacoby Brissett.
• Max Melton (CB), Kei'Trel Clark (CB), Andrew Wingard (S): All limited with various ailments (knee, illness, and knee respectively).
Dallas Cowboys Team News
Dallas held a lighter walkthrough, leaving their primary statuses as estimations, but they brought several high-profile additions to the report:
Did Not Participate (DNP)
- KaVontae Turpin (WR): Sidelined due to a ribs injury.
- Dee Winters (LB): Missed practice with a calf issue.
Limited Participants
- George Pickens (WR): Listed with both shoulder and hamstring concerns following heavy usage on Monday Night Football.
- Quinnen Williams (DT): A major new addition to the report, limited by a hamstring tweak.
- Caleb Downs (DB): The rookie defensive standout was limited with an ankle issue.
- Drew Shelton (OT): Limited with a hamstring strain.
Full Participants (Roster Reinforcements)
- P.J. Locke (S) & Marist Liufau (OLB): In massive news for the defense, Locke (returning from a Week 2 foot injury) and Liufau (returning from a fractured preseason forearm) were both full participants and are trending toward activation off Injured Reserve.
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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks