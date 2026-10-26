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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoDaejeon Hana Citizen
team-logoVissel Kobe
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Watch Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe
Daejeon Hana Citizen
Vissel Kobe
AFC Champions League Elite

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International Coverage

Country

Approximate Total Area

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

2,381,741 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

7,692,024 km²

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Chad

1,284,000 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

China

9,596,960 km²

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Congo DR

2,344,858 km²

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Egypt

1,002,450 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

3,287,263 km²

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

1,904,569 km²

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

1,648,195 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Libya

1,759,540 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Madagascar

587,041 km²

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Mauritania

1,030,700 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mozambique

801,590 km²

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Nigeria

923,768 km²

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Pakistan

881,912 km²

tapmad

tapmad.com

Saudi Arabia

2,149,690 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Somalia

637,657 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

1,221,037 km²

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

South Sudan

619,745 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

1,861,484 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Tanzania

945,087 km²

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Ukraine

603,550 km²

Sport 1 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Yemen

527,968 km²

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Zambia

752,618 km²

StarTimes

startimesworld.com

Match Preview

Daejeon Hana Citizen host Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to strengthen their position in the East group standings.

Sun-Hong Hwang's Daejeon side arrive in good domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing in this tournament ended in a 1-1 draw against Shanghai Port, a result that keeps them in the hunt but leaves room to push higher.

Vissel Kobe come into this fixture under Michael Skibbe with a mixed run of results. The Japanese side have shown they can perform on the continental stage, beating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-0 in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing, but their J. League form has been inconsistent.

Kobe sit fourth in the East group, while Daejeon are seventh, meaning the Korean side need a positive result to close the gap and keep their progression hopes alive. For Kobe, three points would consolidate a position that already looks reasonably comfortable.

This is the kind of continental fixture that can define a club's campaign. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Hwang

Daejeon Hana Citizen head coach Sun-Hong Hwang has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vissel Kobe manager Michael Skibbe is also yet to name his projected XI. No absences have been confirmed for the visiting squad at this stage, with full team news expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

DAE

DAE - Form

INC
D1-1
JEO
W2-1
SHT
D1-1
GWF
W3-2
GSA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
KOB

KOB - Form

KAR
L4-2
JEO
W2-0
OKA
W0-3
KWF
L2-1
MAZ
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Daejeon Hana Citizen have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches, picking up points consistently in K-League 1. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win against Gimcheon Sangmu, and they also beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-1 during this run. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they drew 1-1 with Shanghai Port. Across all five matches, Daejeon have scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing an attacking intent that comes with some defensive vulnerability.

Vissel Kobe's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their best result in this period was a convincing 3-0 away victory over Fagiano Okayama in the J. League, and they followed that with a 2-0 win against Jeonbuk in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Machida Zelvia. Kobe have scored eight goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures, with their domestic results showing more variance than their continental performances.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Daejeon Hana Citizen and Vissel Kobe from recent meetings. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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