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How to watch Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Vissel Kobe with a VPN

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International Coverage

Country Approximate Total Area Broadcaster Homepage Link Algeria 2,381,741 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Australia 7,692,024 km² Paramount+ paramountplus.com Chad 1,284,000 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com China 9,596,960 km² iQiyi iqiyi.com Congo DR 2,344,858 km² StarTimes startimesworld.com Egypt 1,002,450 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com India 3,287,263 km² FanCode fancode.com Indonesia 1,904,569 km² Vision+ visionplus.id Iran 1,648,195 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Libya 1,759,540 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Madagascar 587,041 km² StarTimes startimesworld.com Mauritania 1,030,700 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Mozambique 801,590 km² StarTimes startimesworld.com Nigeria 923,768 km² Sporty TV sportytv.com Pakistan 881,912 km² tapmad tapmad.com Saudi Arabia 2,149,690 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Somalia 637,657 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com South Africa 1,221,037 km² StarTimes startimesworld.com South Sudan 619,745 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Sudan 1,861,484 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Tanzania 945,087 km² StarTimes startimesworld.com Ukraine 603,550 km² Sport 1 Ukraine poverkhnost.tv Yemen 527,968 km² beIN Sports beinsports.com Zambia 752,618 km² StarTimes startimesworld.com

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Daejeon Hana Citizen host Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to strengthen their position in the East group standings.

Sun-Hong Hwang's Daejeon side arrive in good domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing in this tournament ended in a 1-1 draw against Shanghai Port, a result that keeps them in the hunt but leaves room to push higher.

Vissel Kobe come into this fixture under Michael Skibbe with a mixed run of results. The Japanese side have shown they can perform on the continental stage, beating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-0 in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing, but their J. League form has been inconsistent.

Kobe sit fourth in the East group, while Daejeon are seventh, meaning the Korean side need a positive result to close the gap and keep their progression hopes alive. For Kobe, three points would consolidate a position that already looks reasonably comfortable.

This is the kind of continental fixture that can define a club's campaign. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Daejeon Hana Citizen head coach Sun-Hong Hwang has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vissel Kobe manager Michael Skibbe is also yet to name his projected XI. No absences have been confirmed for the visiting squad at this stage, with full team news expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Daejeon Hana Citizen have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches, picking up points consistently in K-League 1. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win against Gimcheon Sangmu, and they also beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-1 during this run. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they drew 1-1 with Shanghai Port. Across all five matches, Daejeon have scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing an attacking intent that comes with some defensive vulnerability.

Vissel Kobe's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their best result in this period was a convincing 3-0 away victory over Fagiano Okayama in the J. League, and they followed that with a 2-0 win against Jeonbuk in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Machida Zelvia. Kobe have scored eight goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures, with their domestic results showing more variance than their continental performances.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Daejeon Hana Citizen and Vissel Kobe from recent meetings. Further historical context will be added if records become available ahead of kick-off.