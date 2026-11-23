How to watch Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Beijing Guoan with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Daejeon Hana Citizen host Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Elite, with two sides from the East table meeting in a match that matters for both.

Daejeon arrive after a morale-boosting league result. They beat Gangwon FC 3-1 in the K-League 1 on November 21, following a 2-0 win over Incheon United earlier in the month.

The continental campaign has been harder for Hwang Sun-hong's team. They lost 1-0 to Vissel Kobe and 2-0 to Kashiwa Reysol in their last two Champions League Elite outings, scoring no goals in either game.

Beijing Guoan come in on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Shanghai Port in the China Cup on November 20. It was a flat result for Nick Montgomery's side just days before they travel.

Their recent Asian form has been wild. Beijing drew 2-2 with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, then lost 7-4 to Port FC in a game that left their defence badly exposed.

Both teams sit close together in the East standings, so the result carries weight for each. Here is everything you need to know about the broadcast, kick-off time and the build-up.

Team news & squads