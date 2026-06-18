International Coverage

How to watch Czechia vs South Africa with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Czechia and South Africa will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Czechia are managed by Miroslav Koubek. No official injury or suspension data has been confirmed for this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

South Africa are managed by Hugo Broos. Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and forward Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards in the opening defeat to Mexico and will play no part in this match. No further injury data has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 S. Sithole

11 T. Zwane

Form

Czechia arrive at this match having won three of their last five games, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their World Cup opener on June 12, conceding twice in the final quarter after taking the lead. Prior to the tournament, they beat Guatemala 3-1 in a friendly on June 5 and Kosovo 2-1 on May 31. Across the five matches, Czechia scored 10 goals and conceded 7, though their two World Cup qualifying wins over Denmark and Ireland both finished 2-2, meaning those results are recorded as wins under playoff rules.

South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the World Cup group stage on June 11. Before that, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in a friendly on June 6. Two draws against Panama in March — 1-1 and 0-0 — round out a run that shows Bafana Bafana have struggled to impose themselves in recent outings, scoring just two goals across the five matches while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Czechia and South Africa in the provided records. Thursday's fixture in Atlanta represents a rare meeting between these two nations on the international stage.

Standings

In Group A, Czechia currently sit third and South Africa fourth after the opening round of fixtures.