International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
FBC Sports
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Bluu
Antigua and Barbuda
Rush Sports
Argentina
Armenia
Fast Sports
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Ictimai TV
Bahamas
DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Bahrain
Bangladesh
T Sports
Barbados
CBC TV 8
Belarus
Sport TV Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Nexgen
Benin
New World Sport
Bermuda
Rush Sports
Bolivia
Bonaire
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Botswana
SuperSport
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Bluu
Brunei Darussalam
RTB Aneka
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
New World Sport
Burundi
Sporty TV
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde Islands
Cayman Islands
Rush Sports
Central African Republic
New World Sport
Chad
Chile
China
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Sports
Colombia
Comoros
SuperSport
Congo DR
Sporty TV
Costa Rica
FOX+
Croatia
Curaçao
Nos Pais Television
Cyprus
Sigma TV
Czech Republic
Côte d'Ivoire
New World Sport
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Bluu
Dominican Republic
Pio Deportes
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
SuperSport
Eritrea
DStv Now
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports
Ethiopia
SuperSport
Faroe Islands
Fiji
FBC Sports
Finland
YLE Areena
France
Gabon
New World Sport
Gambia
DStv Now
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
StarTimes
Great Britain
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Bluu
Guatemala
Guinea
New World Sport
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
ENet TV
Honduras
Tigo Sports
Hong Kong
Hungary
M4 Sports
Iceland
India
tapmad
Indonesia
TVRI
International
Iran
Iraq
Ireland Republic
Israel
Kan
Italy
Jamaica
Television Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Kenya
Azam Sports
Korea Republic
Kosovo
Arena 1 Premium
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
KTRK Sport
Laos
MONOMAX
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports
Lebanon
Lesotho
SuperSport
Liberia
DStv Now
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports
Luxembourg
Tipik
Macau
TDM Desporto
Macedonia
Arena Cloud
Madagascar
StarTimes
Malawi
Azam Sports
Malaysia
RTM klik
Maldives
Medianet
Mali
New World Sport
Malta
TVMSport+
Mauritania
Mauritius
New World Sport
Mayotte
SuperSport
Mexico
Moldova
We Sport Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
EduTV
Montenegro
Arena Cloud
Montserrat
Rush Sports
Morocco
Mozambique
SportyTV
Myanmar
TV360 by Mytel
Namibia
SuperSport
Nepal
Himalaya Sports TV
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Tigo Sports
Poland
TVP Sport
South Africa
How to watch Czechia vs South Africa with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Czechia and South Africa will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 17:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs South Africa todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Czechia vs South Africa Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- M. Koubek
- H. Broos
Injuries and Suspensions
Czechia are managed by Miroslav Koubek. No official injury or suspension data has been confirmed for this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
South Africa are managed by Hugo Broos. Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and forward Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards in the opening defeat to Mexico and will play no part in this match. No further injury data has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Czechia arrive at this match having won three of their last five games, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their World Cup opener on June 12, conceding twice in the final quarter after taking the lead. Prior to the tournament, they beat Guatemala 3-1 in a friendly on June 5 and Kosovo 2-1 on May 31. Across the five matches, Czechia scored 10 goals and conceded 7, though their two World Cup qualifying wins over Denmark and Ireland both finished 2-2, meaning those results are recorded as wins under playoff rules.
South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the World Cup group stage on June 11. Before that, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in a friendly on June 6. Two draws against Panama in March — 1-1 and 0-0 — round out a run that shows Bafana Bafana have struggled to impose themselves in recent outings, scoring just two goals across the five matches while conceding four.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for Czechia and South Africa in the provided records. Thursday's fixture in Atlanta represents a rare meeting between these two nations on the international stage.
Standings
In Group A, Czechia currently sit third and South Africa fourth after the opening round of fixtures.