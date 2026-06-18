Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoCzechia
Atlanta Stadium
team-logoSouth Africa
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Czechia vs South Africa: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

DStv Now

Anguilla

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Rush Sports

Argentina

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

NPO Start

Australia

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

Sporza

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

New World Sport

Bermuda

Rush Sports

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO Start

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Botswana

SuperSport

Brazil

Cazé TV

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Burkina Faso

New World Sport

Burundi

Sporty TV

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Cameroon

StarTimes

Canada

RDS

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

Cayman Islands

Rush Sports

Central African Republic

New World Sport

Chad

beIN SPORTS

Chile

DSPORTS

China

CCTV-5

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Colombia

Bar TV Mundial

Comoros

SuperSport

Congo DR

Sporty TV

Costa Rica

FOX+

Croatia

HRT 2

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport

Denmark

DR 1

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS

Dominica

Bluu

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Eritrea

DStv Now

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Ethiopia

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

TV4 Sweden

Fiji

FBC Sports

Finland

YLE Areena

France

M6+

Gabon

New World Sport

Gambia

DStv Now

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Germany

ZDF

Ghana

StarTimes

Great Britain

BBC Sport

Greece

ERT FLIX

Greenland

DR 1

Grenada

Bluu

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Guinea

New World Sport

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

Guyana

ENet TV

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

M4 Sports

Iceland

RUV

India

tapmad

Indonesia

TVRI

International

FIFA

Iran

TOD

Iraq

beIN SPORTS

Ireland Republic

RTE Player

Israel

Kan

Italy

DAZN Italia

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Japan

Fox Sports

Jordan

beIN SPORTS

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

Azam Sports

Korea Republic

Naver

Kosovo

Arena 1 Premium

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Laos

MONOMAX

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

Lesotho

SuperSport

Liberia

DStv Now

Libya

beIN SPORTS

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Luxembourg

Tipik

Macau

TDM Desporto

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Madagascar

StarTimes

Malawi

Azam Sports

Malaysia

RTM klik

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

New World Sport

Malta

TVMSport+

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS

Mauritius

New World Sport

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mexico

TUDN

Moldova

We Sport Moldova

Monaco

M6+

Mongolia

EduTV

Montenegro

Arena Cloud

Montserrat

Rush Sports

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

Mozambique

SportyTV

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

Namibia

SuperSport

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

Netherlands

NPO Start

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Poland

TVP Sport

South Africa

SuperSport

How to watch Czechia vs South Africa with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. A
Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between Czechia and South Africa will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs South Africa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Czechia vs South Africa Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
Formation
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
4-2-3-1
1M. Kovar6S. Chaloupek7L. Krejci4R. Hranac24A. Sojka17L. Provod15P. Sulc22T. Soucek20J. Zeleny5V. Coufal10P. Schick1R. Williams21I. Okon6A. Modiba20K. Mudau14M. Mbokazi4T. Mokoena5T. Mbatha23J. Adams7O. Appollis8T. Moremi9L. Foster
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
3-4-2-1
Czechia

Starting XI

South Africa

Manager

  • M. Koubek
  • H. Broos

Injuries and Suspensions

    Czechia are managed by Miroslav Koubek. No official injury or suspension data has been confirmed for this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    South Africa are managed by Hugo Broos. Midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and forward Themba Zwane are both suspended after receiving red cards in the opening defeat to Mexico and will play no part in this match. No further injury data has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    CZE
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    10/8
    Games over 2.5 goals
    5/5
    Both teams scored
    5/5

    RSA
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    3/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    Czechia arrive at this match having won three of their last five games, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their World Cup opener on June 12, conceding twice in the final quarter after taking the lead. Prior to the tournament, they beat Guatemala 3-1 in a friendly on June 5 and Kosovo 2-1 on May 31. Across the five matches, Czechia scored 10 goals and conceded 7, though their two World Cup qualifying wins over Denmark and Ireland both finished 2-2, meaning those results are recorded as wins under playoff rules.

    South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the World Cup group stage on June 11. Before that, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in a friendly on June 6. Two draws against Panama in March — 1-1 and 0-0 — round out a run that shows Bafana Bafana have struggled to impose themselves in recent outings, scoring just two goals across the five matches while conceding four.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No head-to-head data is available for Czechia and South Africa in the provided records. Thursday's fixture in Atlanta represents a rare meeting between these two nations on the international stage.

    Standings

    In Group A, Czechia currently sit third and South Africa fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting