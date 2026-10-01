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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoCuracao
team-logoTrinidad and Tobago
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Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago
Curacao
Trinidad and Tobago
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

United States

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Puerto Rico

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Jamaica

Bluu

bluutv.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu

bluutv.com

Guyana

Bluu

bluutv.com

Suriname

Bluu

bluutv.com

Belize

Bluu

bluutv.com

Bahamas

Bluu

bluutv.com

Barbados

Bluu

bluutv.com

Curaçao

Bluu

bluutv.com

Saint Lucia

Bluu

bluutv.com

Grenada

Bluu

bluutv.com

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

bluutv.com

Aruba

Bluu

bluutv.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

bluutv.com

Dominica

Bluu

bluutv.com

Cayman Islands

Bluu

bluutv.com

Bermuda

Bluu

bluutv.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

bluutv.com

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

bluutv.com

Sint Maarten

Bluu

bluutv.com

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

bluutv.com

Anguilla

Bluu

bluutv.com

Montserrat

Bluu

bluutv.com

How to watch Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 23:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Curacao have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates to their squad situation will be added closer to kick-off.

Trinidad and Tobago also have no confirmed team news at this time. Further information on their available squad is expected to be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

CUW

CUW - Form

GER
L7-1
ECU
D0-0
CIV
L0-2
CRC
W3-4
NIC
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
T/T

T/T - Form

GAB
L2-2
KOR
L5-0
RUS
L3-0
HAI
L3-2
DOM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/15
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Curacao have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding 11 across that run. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 win over Nicaragua in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they followed a 3-4 away win against Costa Rica with that result. Their World Cup results showed resilience after the Germany defeat, with a goalless draw against Ecuador demonstrating defensive organisation.

Trinidad and Tobago have lost all five of their last five matches, failing to win since at least March. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 defeat to the Dominican Republic, and they also lost 3-2 to Haiti in the Nations League. Across their last five games, they have conceded 14 goals while scoring just eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CuracaoDrawTrinidad and Tobago
1
2
1
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Curacao badge
Curacao
CUW
1
Trinidad and Tobago badge
Trinidad and Tobago
T/T
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Trinidad and Tobago badge
Trinidad and Tobago
T/T
0
Curacao badge
Curacao
CUW
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Curacao badge
Curacao
CUW
5
Trinidad and Tobago badge
Trinidad and Tobago
T/T
3
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Trinidad and Tobago badge
Trinidad and Tobago
T/T
1
Curacao badge
Curacao
CUW
0
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

These two sides have met four times in recent years, with the series closely contested. The most recent meeting, in October 2025 during World Cup qualifying, ended 1-1 with Curacao as the home side, following a 0-0 draw in Trinidad and Tobago the month before. Curacao's most convincing result in the head-to-head came in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League, when they won 5-3 at home, though Trinidad and Tobago claimed a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture that same year. Across the four matches, the sides have shared wins and draws, with Curacao holding a slight edge in goal difference.

Standings

A Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CuracaoCuracaoCUW
2200104+66
W
W
2
HaitiHaitiHAI
220052+36
W
W
3
Dominican RepublicDominican RepublicDOM
220053+26
W
W
4
Trinidad and TobagoTrinidad and TobagoT/T
200235-20
L
L
5
Costa RicaCosta RicaCRC
200236-30
L
L
6
NicaraguaNicaraguaNIC
200239-60
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation

Curacao lead Group 1 in the CONCACAF Nations League, while Trinidad and Tobago sit fourth and bottom. That gap in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides heading into this fixture.

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