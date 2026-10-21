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How to watch CS Cartagines vs CD Olimpia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 21 Oct 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between CS Cartagines and CD Olimpia will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 03:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CS Cartagines vs CD Olimpia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for CS Cartagines has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

CD Olimpia have also yet to release official team news. Lineup and availability updates for the Honduran side will follow in due course.

Form

CS Cartagines have recorded three wins, two losses and no draws across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Deportivo Saprissa, and they also beat Puntarenas FC 3-1 in that run. They suffered defeats against Sporting FC, losing 3-1, and Deportiva San Carlos, going down 1-0. Across those five games, Cartagines scored eight goals and conceded six.

CD Olimpia have been in dominant form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Real Espana in the Liga Nacional. The run also includes a 4-0 win over Atletico Independiente and a 3-0 CONCACAF Central American Cup victory against Firpo. Their only defeat came against CD Marathon, a narrow 1-0 loss. Olimpia scored ten goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in recent CONCACAF Central American Cup competition, with Olimpia holding the edge in the head-to-head record. The most recent encounter, played in October 2025, ended 3-1 to Olimpia. A week earlier, Cartagines hosted the first leg and lost 2-1, meaning Olimpia won both meetings by a combined score of 5-2. Cartagines have yet to take a point from Olimpia in this competition based on the available record.