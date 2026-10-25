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Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoNewcastle United
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Watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live: TV, livestreams, international Premier League coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
Premier League
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports+
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

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Homepage

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Disney+

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Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

Pierre Sage's Palace arrive at this game in poor domestic form, having conceded five goals in a 5-0 defeat to Brighton in their last league outing. Their Europa League campaign has offered some respite — a 2-2 draw in Istanbul showed character — but consistency at home remains the challenge.

Newcastle come into this fixture sitting just two places above Palace in the table, but their own form has been uneven. Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Coventry City and Aston Villa have stalled momentum under Matthias Jaissle, and a win on the road would do much to steady the ship.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, and Selhurst Park has been a ground where Palace have found success against this opponent before. Newcastle will be aware of that record heading into this one.

Both squads carry injury concerns that could influence how the game unfolds, with neither manager able to call on a fully fit group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
page.match.formation.title
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
W. BenitezW. BenitezC. RichardsC. RichardsJ. CanvotJ. CanvotA. DisasiA. DisasiT. MitchellT. MitchellA. WhartonA. Whartonteam-logoA. KhalailiD. KamadaD. KamadaY. PinoY. PinoD. McNeilD. McNeilE. NketiahE. NketiahL. HornicekL. HornicekL. MileyL. MileyS. BotmanS. BotmanL. HallL. HallM. ThiawM. ThiawH. BarnesH. BarnesJ. WillockJ. WillockN. GonzalezN. GonzalezJoelintonJoelintonJ. MurphyJ. MurphyY. WissaY. Wissa
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace

Starting XI

Newcastle United

Manager

  • P. Sage
  • M. Jaissle

Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Quinten Timber through injury as Crystal Palace prepare for this fixture. The projected XI features Walter Benitez in goal, with Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil providing width and Edward Nketiah leading the attack.

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle is also dealing with absentees, with Ewen Jaouen, Valentino Livramento, and Jacob Ramsey all ruled out through injury. Yoane Wissa is set to start up front in the projected lineup, supported by Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy in wide positions.

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEW

NEW - Form

MIL
W0-1
LEE
L4-1
HUL
W2-1
COV
L4-1
AVL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Europa League draw away at Besiktas, which followed a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton. Palace's only league win in this run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park. Across these five fixtures, Palace have conceded ten goals, pointing to defensive vulnerability that Newcastle will look to exploit.

Newcastle have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one further result on record. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 0-1 defeat at Aston Villa, and they also lost 4-1 to Coventry City in the league. A 2-1 win over Hull City represents their most recent Premier League victory. Newcastle have scored six goals and conceded seven across this five-match run, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled for defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Crystal PalaceDrawNewcastle United
2
1
2
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
5
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 12, 2026, at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace won 2-1 in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Crystal Palace hold three wins to Newcastle's one, with one draw. Palace have shown a clear advantage in this series in recent seasons, including a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in April 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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