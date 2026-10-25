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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

Pierre Sage's Palace arrive at this game in poor domestic form, having conceded five goals in a 5-0 defeat to Brighton in their last league outing. Their Europa League campaign has offered some respite — a 2-2 draw in Istanbul showed character — but consistency at home remains the challenge.

Newcastle come into this fixture sitting just two places above Palace in the table, but their own form has been uneven. Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Coventry City and Aston Villa have stalled momentum under Matthias Jaissle, and a win on the road would do much to steady the ship.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, and Selhurst Park has been a ground where Palace have found success against this opponent before. Newcastle will be aware of that record heading into this one.

Both squads carry injury concerns that could influence how the game unfolds, with neither manager able to call on a fully fit group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Quinten Timber through injury as Crystal Palace prepare for this fixture. The projected XI features Walter Benitez in goal, with Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil providing width and Edward Nketiah leading the attack.

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle is also dealing with absentees, with Ewen Jaouen, Valentino Livramento, and Jacob Ramsey all ruled out through injury. Yoane Wissa is set to start up front in the projected lineup, supported by Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy in wide positions.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Europa League draw away at Besiktas, which followed a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton. Palace's only league win in this run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park. Across these five fixtures, Palace have conceded ten goals, pointing to defensive vulnerability that Newcastle will look to exploit.

Newcastle have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one further result on record. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 0-1 defeat at Aston Villa, and they also lost 4-1 to Coventry City in the league. A 2-1 win over Hull City represents their most recent Premier League victory. Newcastle have scored six goals and conceded seven across this five-match run, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled for defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 12, 2026, at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace won 2-1 in the Premier League. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Crystal Palace hold three wins to Newcastle's one, with one draw. Palace have shown a clear advantage in this series in recent seasons, including a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in April 2024.