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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage's team news options remain limited ahead of this fixture. Full injury and suspension details have not been confirmed, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

For Lech Poznan, Niels Frederiksen has similarly not released confirmed squad details ahead of the trip to south London. Updates on both teams' availability will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Crystal Palace head into this fixture with two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park, a result that ended with a 90th-minute winner from the visitors. Prior to that, Palace beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and won 3-2 at Fulham in the Premier League. Losses to Manchester City (4-1) and Everton (2-0) earlier in the run reflect a side that has struggled for defensive solidity. Palace have scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Lech Poznan come into this match having won three and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ekstraklasa defeat to Gornik Zabrze, following back-to-back league wins against Rakow Czestochowa (1-0) and Jagiellonia Bialystok (2-1). A 2-3 away win at Widzew Lodz and a 2-2 draw with Thun in Europa League qualification complete their recent record. Poznan have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan. This fixture represents a rare matchup between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan currently sit in first position.