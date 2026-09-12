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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is without a number of attacking options for the home side. Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Ismaila Sarr are all listed as injured. If the projected XI holds, Dean Henderson starts in goal behind a back line featuring Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, and Tyrick Mitchell, with Quinten Timber also included alongside Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in midfield.

For Ipswich, Gary O'Neil is without Jack Taylor through injury. Kjell Scherpen is projected to start in goal, with Leif Davis, Issa Diop, Dara O'Shea, and Jacob Greaves forming the back four. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace head into this fixture with two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Middlesbrough on September 8, following a 3-2 Premier League win at Fulham three days earlier. Prior to those results, Palace lost 4-1 to Manchester City and 2-0 to Everton in the league. The Eagles scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Ipswich have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on September 4, and they were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United before that. The Tractor Boys did pick up a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City and a 2-1 Premier League victory against Sunderland during the run. Ipswich scored twelve goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs was a Premier League fixture on March 8, 2025, which Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Selhurst Park. Before that, Ipswich claimed a 1-0 home win over Palace in the Premier League in December 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won four times and Ipswich once.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 13th while Ipswich Town are 14th.