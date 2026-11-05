How to watch Cruzeiro vs Bahia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 5 Nov 2026 - 19:30

Cruzeiro host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Artur Jorge's side sit third in the table and have been in strong form, winning four of their last five league matches. A home win would keep the pressure on the sides above them.

Bahia arrive in sixth place under Rogerio Ceni, three positions and a handful of points behind their hosts. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with clear implications for the top half of the table.

Bahia come into this game off the back of a 3-2 win over Sao Paulo, a result that demonstrated their capacity to score freely. They drew 1-1 with Santos in their previous away fixture, a game that made headlines for reasons beyond the scoreline.

That Santos draw saw Neymar sent off for breaching the newly implemented rule that mandates a red card for any player who covers their mouth during a confrontation. The incident, which also earned the Santos captain a two-match ban from Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice, underlined how the regulation is already reshaping on-field behaviour across Brazilian football.

With Cruzeiro producing some of the most consistent results in the division and Bahia looking to close the gap on the top three, this fixture has plenty riding on it.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cruzeiro vs Bahia.

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