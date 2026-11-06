How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club Leon with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 6 Nov 2026 - 20:10

Cruz Azul and Club Leon meet in Liga MX Femenil action, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the Apertura standings.

Cruz Azul come into this fixture sitting seventh in Group A, a placement that reflects a stop-start run of form across the past month. They have shown they can put results together, but inconsistency has cost them ground on the teams above.

Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory away at Club Tijuana, a result that snapped a two-game losing run and offered some confidence ahead of this home fixture. That win against Tijuana was sandwiched between defeats to Toluca and Monterrey, so the challenge now is to build on that positive momentum.

Club Leon arrive with a stronger recent record. Three wins from their last four Liga MX Femenil matches have put them in a solid position in fifth place in Group A, just two spots above their hosts in the table.

Leon's most recent result was a narrow 1-0 win over Atletico de San Luis, continuing a sequence that has seen them concede only twice across their last four outings. That defensive solidity will be tested against a Cruz Azul side playing at home.

This fixture carries real weight in the Group A standings, with both teams within range of the positions above them. A win for either side could meaningfully shift the picture in the Apertura table.

For full details on how to watch the match, kick-off time, and team news, read on below.

Team news & squads