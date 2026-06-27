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How to watch Croatia vs Ghana with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Croatia and Ghana will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 22:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Ghana todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Croatia vs Ghana Probable lineups
Zlatko Dalic names a projected XI with Dominik Livakovic in goal, a back four of Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, and Marin Pongracic, and a midfield built around Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, and Marco Pasalic. Luka Modric operates in his familiar role, with Petar Musa leading the line. Croatia report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.
Carlos Queiroz fields a projected XI anchored by Benjamin Asare in goal, with Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, and Marvin Senaya across the back four. Kwasi Sibo and Thomas Partey form the central midfield partnership, Caleb Yirenkyi provides width alongside Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew leads the attack. Ghana also report no injuries or suspensions. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Croatia head into this fixture with a W-L-W-L-L record across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Panama at the World Cup on June 23, which followed a 4-2 defeat to England in their tournament opener. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 2-1 win over Slovenia but also defeats to Belgium (2-0) and Brazil (3-1).
Ghana's last five matches produce a W-D-D-L-L record. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with England on June 23, a result that came after a 1-0 victory over Panama in their World Cup opener. The Black Stars have not conceded in either tournament match. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Wales, a 2-0 loss to Mexico, and a 2-1 defeat to Germany.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Croatia and Ghana is available in the current dataset.
Standings
In Group L, Ghana currently sit second and Croatia third ahead of this final group-stage fixture.