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How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City host Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the table.

Frank Lampard's Coventry arrive on the back of a difficult run. After back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle lifted spirits on their return to the top flight, the Sky Blues have since dropped three of their last four league matches, including a 1-0 loss to Fulham last weekend.

Sunderland travel to Coventry sitting bottom of the Premier League table. Regis Le Bris's side have shown flickers of quality — a 4-1 win at Newcastle and a Carabao Cup victory over Brentford this week — but consistency in the league has proved elusive, with three defeats in their last five Premier League outings.

The Black Cats did claim a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Crystal Palace. That result provides a timely morale boost ahead of a league fixture they cannot afford to lose.

Coventry sit 19th in the Premier League table, just one place above their visitors. Three points here would be significant for either side in the early-season survival picture.

With official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture, check your local listings or the relevant streaming platforms for coverage details.

Team news & squads