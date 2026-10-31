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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoSunderland
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Watch Coventry City vs. Sunderland live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Sunderland
Coventry City
Sunderland
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland in live Premier League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports Arabia 8 / beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada / DAZN Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 5 / SuperSport Football Plus ROA

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

CCTV-5 Sports / Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Football Plus ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports Arabia 8 / beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 9 / myCANAL

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports Arabia 8 / beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports Arabia 8 / beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 5 / SuperSport Football Plus ROA

beIN Sports

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Morocco

beIN Sports Arabia 8 / beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria / DStv Now

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports Arabia 8 / beIN Sports HD 5

beIN Sports

United States

NBCSN / Peacock

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City host Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the table.

Frank Lampard's Coventry arrive on the back of a difficult run. After back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle lifted spirits on their return to the top flight, the Sky Blues have since dropped three of their last four league matches, including a 1-0 loss to Fulham last weekend.

Sunderland travel to Coventry sitting bottom of the Premier League table. Regis Le Bris's side have shown flickers of quality — a 4-1 win at Newcastle and a Carabao Cup victory over Brentford this week — but consistency in the league has proved elusive, with three defeats in their last five Premier League outings.

The Black Cats did claim a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Crystal Palace. That result provides a timely morale boost ahead of a league fixture they cannot afford to lose.

Coventry sit 19th in the Premier League table, just one place above their visitors. Three points here would be significant for either side in the early-season survival picture.

With official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture, check your local listings or the relevant streaming platforms for coverage details.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Sunderland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
C. RushworthC. RushworthE. PinnockE. PinnockM. van EwijkM. van EwijkJ. DasilvaJ. Dasilvateam-logoS. MfuniE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkJ. RudoniJ. RudoniT. SakamotoT. SakamotoF. OnyekaF. OnyekaM. GrimesM. Grimesteam-logoS. CherifR. RoefsR. RoefsL. O'NienL. O'NienN. MukieleN. MukieleK. DansoK. DansoReinildoReinildoN. SadikiN. SadikiN. AnguloN. AnguloG. XhakaG. XhakaE. Le FeeE. Le FeeT. HumeT. HumeB. BrobbeyB. Brobbey
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
Coventry City

Starting XI

Sunderland

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • R. Le Bris
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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