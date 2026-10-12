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How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Newcastle United will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard is without several players for this fixture. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, and Aurele Amenda are all listed as injured, while Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended. Lampard's projected XI is expected to line up as: Carl Rushworth; Bobby Thomas, Ethan Pinnock, Stephen Mfuni; Jay Dasilva, Ephron Mason-Clark, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Frank Onyeka, Milan van Ewijk; Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Newcastle head into the match with their own injury concerns. Daniel Burn, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, and Valentino Livramento are all unavailable for Matthias Jaissle. Newcastle's projected starting XI reads: Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Nico Gonzalez, Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley; Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Form

Coventry have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Nottingham Forest, a 1-0 result away from home. They were beaten 5-0 by Brighton and suffered defeats to Manchester City and Hull City in the league. Across those five matches, Coventry scored two goals and conceded ten.

Newcastle have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent match produced a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City, and they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road earlier in the run. A 4-1 defeat to Leeds United represents their worst result across those five games. Newcastle scored seven goals and conceded five across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2010 in the Championship, when Newcastle beat Coventry 4-1 at home. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Newcastle have won four times to Coventry's zero, with one match won by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle have scored 13 goals across those five meetings and conceded five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City sit 19th while Newcastle United are placed 11th, a gap that reflects the contrasting fortunes of the two sides so far this season.