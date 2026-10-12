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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoNewcastle United
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Coventry City vs Newcastle United: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Newcastle United
Coventry City
Newcastle United
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au

Austria

Sky Sport

sky.at

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Czech Republic

Skylink

skylink.cz

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde

elisa.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Sky Sport

sky.de

Great Britain

Sky Sports

skysports.com

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Japan

U-NEXT

unext.jp

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Mexico

Max

max.com

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.nl

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

bein.com

United States

USA Network

usanetwork.com

How to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Newcastle United will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
C. RushworthC. RushworthB. ThomasB. ThomasE. PinnockE. Pinnockteam-logoS. MfuniJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkM. GrimesM. GrimesJ. RudoniJ. RudoniF. OnyekaF. OnyekaM. van EwijkM. van EwijkB. Thomas-AsanteB. Thomas-AsanteL. HornicekL. HornicekA. DedicA. DedicM. ThiawM. ThiawS. BotmanS. BotmanL. HallL. HallN. GonzalezN. GonzalezH. BarnesH. BarnesY. WissaY. WissaJ. MurphyJ. MurphyL. MileyL. MileyM. Fernandez-PardoM. Fernandez-Pardo
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
3-4-2-1
Coventry City

Starting XI

Newcastle United

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • M. Jaissle

Frank Lampard is without several players for this fixture. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, and Aurele Amenda are all listed as injured, while Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended. Lampard's projected XI is expected to line up as: Carl Rushworth; Bobby Thomas, Ethan Pinnock, Stephen Mfuni; Jay Dasilva, Ephron Mason-Clark, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Frank Onyeka, Milan van Ewijk; Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Newcastle head into the match with their own injury concerns. Daniel Burn, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, and Valentino Livramento are all unavailable for Matthias Jaissle. Newcastle's projected starting XI reads: Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Nico Gonzalez, Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley; Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Form

COV

COV - Form

HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
BHA
L0-5
AVL
L1-3
NFO
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
NEW

NEW - Form

TOT
W0-2
BOU
D2-2
MIL
W0-1
LEE
L4-1
HUL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Coventry have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Nottingham Forest, a 1-0 result away from home. They were beaten 5-0 by Brighton and suffered defeats to Manchester City and Hull City in the league. Across those five matches, Coventry scored two goals and conceded ten.

Newcastle have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent match produced a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City, and they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road earlier in the run. A 4-1 defeat to Leeds United represents their worst result across those five games. Newcastle scored seven goals and conceded five across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawNewcastle United
0
0
5
Championship
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
4
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
FT
FA Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
3Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2010 in the Championship, when Newcastle beat Coventry 4-1 at home. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Newcastle have won four times to Coventry's zero, with one match won by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle have scored 13 goals across those five meetings and conceded five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
15
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
16
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Coventry City sit 19th while Newcastle United are placed 11th, a gap that reflects the contrasting fortunes of the two sides so far this season.

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