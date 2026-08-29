How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Hull City will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard names a projected XI that includes Carl Rushworth in goal, with a back four of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Jay Dasilva and Milan van Ewijk. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are set to anchor midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi, Ephron Mason-Clark and Loum Tchaouna providing support ahead of them. Taiwo Awoniyi leads the line. Coventry are without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden through injury, with no suspensions to report. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Hull City's projected XI has Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal behind a back five of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks and Lewie Coyle. Ryan Giles and Regan Slater operate in midfield, with Mohamed Belloumi and Elliot Stroud supporting striker Oli McBurnie. Jakirovic is dealing with a lengthy injury list: Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt, Matty Jacob and Eliot Matazo are all unavailable. No suspensions are in place for the visitors.

Form

Coventry have recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle on August 25, a positive result that followed their 3-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal. The Sky Blues also won both of their pre-season friendlies, beating Espanyol 3-1 and Monaco 2-0, before drawing 0-0 with Northampton Town in their opening friendly.

Hull City's last five matches show two wins, two draws and one defeat, with three goals scored and three conceded. The Tigers' most recent result was a Carabao Cup win on penalties against Stoke City, following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. That came after their standout 2-0 Premier League win at Manchester United on August 22. Hull drew 0-0 with Nice in pre-season and were beaten 2-0 by Eintracht Frankfurt, with a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa earlier in their preparations.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on April 6, 2026, when Hull City hosted Coventry City at the MKM Stadium and the match ended 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Championship, Hull have won once, Coventry have won once, and three matches have ended level. Coventry's solitary win in that run came at home in December 2024, a 2-1 victory, while Hull claimed a 2-3 win at Coventry's ground in April 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City currently sit 18th while Hull City are fifth after the opening round of fixtures.