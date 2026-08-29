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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoHull City
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Coventry City vs Hull City: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Coventry City vs Hull City
Coventry City
Hull City
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Coventry City vs Hull City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Hull City will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Hull City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Hull City Probable lineups

4-3-3
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
3-4-3
19C. Rushworth4B. Thomas3J. Dasilva24A. Amenda27M. van Ewijk6M. Grimes8C. Yirenkyi16F. Onyeka10E. Mason-Clark18L. Tchaouna14T. Awoniyi19K. Tzolakis32N. Mendy15J. Egan6S. Ajayi25M. Crooks27R. Slater2L. Coyle3R. Giles10M. Belloumi21E. Stroud9O. McBurnie
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
4-3-3
Coventry City

Starting XI

Hull City

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • S. Jakirovic

Frank Lampard names a projected XI that includes Carl Rushworth in goal, with a back four of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Jay Dasilva and Milan van Ewijk. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are set to anchor midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi, Ephron Mason-Clark and Loum Tchaouna providing support ahead of them. Taiwo Awoniyi leads the line. Coventry are without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden through injury, with no suspensions to report. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Hull City's projected XI has Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal behind a back five of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks and Lewie Coyle. Ryan Giles and Regan Slater operate in midfield, with Mohamed Belloumi and Elliot Stroud supporting striker Oli McBurnie. Jakirovic is dealing with a lengthy injury list: Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt, Matty Jacob and Eliot Matazo are all unavailable. No suspensions are in place for the visitors.

Form

COV

COV - Form

NOR
D0-0
ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HUL

HUL - Form

KAS
D1-1
SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Coventry have recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle on August 25, a positive result that followed their 3-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal. The Sky Blues also won both of their pre-season friendlies, beating Espanyol 3-1 and Monaco 2-0, before drawing 0-0 with Northampton Town in their opening friendly.

Hull City's last five matches show two wins, two draws and one defeat, with three goals scored and three conceded. The Tigers' most recent result was a Carabao Cup win on penalties against Stoke City, following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. That came after their standout 2-0 Premier League win at Manchester United on August 22. Hull drew 0-0 with Nice in pre-season and were beaten 2-0 by Eintracht Frankfurt, with a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa earlier in their preparations.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawHull City
1
3
1
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
3
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on April 6, 2026, when Hull City hosted Coventry City at the MKM Stadium and the match ended 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Championship, Hull have won once, Coventry have won once, and three matches have ended level. Coventry's solitary win in that run came at home in December 2024, a 2-1 victory, while Hull claimed a 2-3 win at Coventry's ground in April 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
6
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Coventry City currently sit 18th while Hull City are fifth after the opening round of fixtures.

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