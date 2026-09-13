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How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 14:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- F. Lampard
- F. Hurzeler
Frank Lampard will be without a number of players for this fixture. Haji Wright — who represented the United States at the 2026 World Cup — remains sidelined and is ruled out for several weeks. Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sidiki Cherif, and Josh Eccles are also unavailable. Lampard's projected XI features Carl Rushworth in goal, with Taiwo Awoniyi leading the line and Matt Grimes providing experience in midfield.
Brighton head to the Midlands without a sizeable group of absentees. Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Mats Wieffer, and Yankuba Minteh are all out, along with Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Femi Azeez, Michael Svoboda, and Zadok Yohanna. Fabian Hurzeler is expected to name a side featuring Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Diego Gomez in midfield and Charalampos Kostoulas up front. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Coventry have lost all three of their Premier League matches so far, recording a W-D-L record of 1-0-3 across their last five competitive games. Their sole win came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, a 4-2 victory, while league results have brought defeats to Manchester City (1-0), Hull City (0-1), and Arsenal (3-0). Lampard's side have scored three goals and conceded four in their last five outings, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in the top flight this term.
Brighton's last five games show a record of 2-1-2. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League, following a 4-3 loss at Chelsea in which they scored three goals but could not hold on. They beat Aston Villa 4-0 in August and recorded a 4-0 win over Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. Hurzeler's side have scored 14 goals in their last five matches but have also conceded nine, suggesting an open and attack-minded team that is not yet solid at the back.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2018, when Brighton won 3-1 at home. Prior to that, the sides met three times in the Championship during the 2011-12 season and in 2006, with Coventry winning two of those three fixtures. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Coventry hold three wins to Brighton's two, with both clubs scoring a combined 14 goals across those matches.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|8
D
D
W
W
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|9
|+1
|7
D
L
W
W
|5
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|6
D
D
D
W
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|6
D
W
D
D
|7
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
D
D
D
W
|8
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|6
W
L
L
W
|9
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|5
D
W
D
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|5
D
D
W
|11
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
W
D
D
L
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|4
D
L
W
|13
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|+1
|4
D
W
L
|14
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
L
D
W
L
|15
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
D
D
D
L
|16
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
L
W
L
L
|17
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|2
D
D
L
L
|18
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
L
|19
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|1
L
D
L
L
|20
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
L
In the current Premier League table, Coventry City sit in 20th place, while Brighton & Hove Albion are in 10th position.