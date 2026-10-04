How to watch Costa Rica vs Haiti with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Costa Rica and Haiti will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Costa Rica vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Costa Rica ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad, any injury concerns, and probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Haiti are also without confirmed team news at this stage. Further information on Les Grenadiers' squad availability is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

Costa Rica arrive with a record of one win and four defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Nicaragua in the Nations League, though that followed a 2-0 loss to Haiti and a 4-3 defeat to Curacao in the same competition. Across those five games, Los Ticos have scored seven goals and conceded 13, a return that reflects a side that has struggled for defensive consistency. Prior to the Nations League window, they suffered a 3-0 friendly defeat to England and a 3-1 loss to Colombia.

Haiti's last five matches show three wins and two defeats. Les Grenadiers' most recent outing ended in a 4-1 victory over Dominican Republic in the Nations League, extending a run that also included a 2-0 win over Costa Rica and a 3-2 victory against Trinidad and Tobago. Their only defeats in that stretch came at the FIFA World Cup, against Brazil and Morocco. Across those five matches, Haiti have scored 12 goals and conceded 11, with their Nations League form pointing to an attack-minded side in confident touch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Nations League on September 27, 2026, with Haiti winning 2-0. Across the five fixtures on record, Haiti hold a clear advantage, with three wins to Costa Rica's one and one draw. The sides also met twice during World Cup qualifying, with Haiti winning 1-0 at home in November 2025 and the earlier qualifier in September 2025 finishing 3-3 in Costa Rica. The head-to-head record underlines Haiti's recent dominance in this matchup.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 W W W 2 Haiti HAI 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 W W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 L W W 4 Costa Rica CRC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 W L L 5 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 L L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In Group 1 of League A, Haiti sit second and Costa Rica fourth. The gap between the sides means Costa Rica need a result to stay in contention, while Haiti can consolidate their position near the top of the group with a positive outcome.