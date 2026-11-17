How to watch Coritiba vs Santos FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 18 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Santos travel to face Coritiba in Round 35 of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, with the Vila Belmiro club needing points to keep their Copa Libertadores qualification hopes alive.

Cuca's side sit ninth in the table on 47 points from 34 games, six behind Bahia in sixth place with four rounds remaining. A win in Curitiba is not optional — it is the minimum requirement if Santos are to stay in contention for a continental berth.

Neymar returns to the squad after serving a two-match suspension, giving Santos a significant boost as they enter a run of games that will define their season. The 34-year-old has contributed eight goals and three assists across 15 league appearances this term despite missing time through injury and workload management.

Coritiba sit 13th in the standings and have little to play for beyond pride, though their recent form tells a mixed story. They have won just one of their last five league games and will be looking to avoid a home defeat against a Santos side with genuine motivation.

Off the pitch, Santos' season continues to generate headlines. Neymar Sr was recently installed as the club's chief executive and has made extending his son's contract — which expires next month — his stated priority. The squad's future, including potential deals for Philippe Coutinho and Everton Cebolinha, hinges on results across these final fixtures.

For Santos, this trip to Curitiba is the first of three games that will shape their off-season entirely. Find out how to watch the action below.

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