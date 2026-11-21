How to watch Cordoba vs Real Oviedo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Arcangel

Cordoba host Real Oviedo at Estadio El Arcangel in a Segunda Division fixture that carries genuine mid-table weight for both sides. Ivan Ania's team look to build on a productive recent run at home, while Raul's Oviedo arrive looking to arrest a dip in form.

Cordoba come into this match in reasonable shape domestically. Their last five competitive outings have been a mixed bag, but three of those games in league play have produced positive results, and the Arcangel has been a reasonably productive venue for them this season.

The hosts' most recent league outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Mallorca, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and their defensive vulnerability. Prior to that, they dispatched AD Ceuta FC 3-0, showing they can control games when the conditions are right.

Real Oviedo arrive in a more uncertain moment. They lost their last Segunda Division match 1-2 to Girona, and have won just one of their last four competitive fixtures. Raul's side have shown they can produce results on the road, but consistency has been elusive.

Oviedo's away win at Cadiz, 1-2, remains their clearest statement of intent in recent weeks. The question is whether they can rediscover that form against a Cordoba side that will be energised by home support.

With both clubs separated by just one place in the standings, the points on offer here matter. Neither team can afford to drift further from the positions they want to occupy as the season progresses.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

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