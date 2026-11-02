How to watch Cong An Ha Noi vs Kyoto Sanga FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Cong An Ha Noi and Kyoto Sanga FC meet in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a pivotal group stage encounter.

Mano Polking's side come into this game sitting 11th in the East group standings, and they will be looking to bounce back after a difficult run of results that has complicated their continental campaign.

Cong An Ha Noi did show they are capable of competing at this level, beating Shanghai Port away from home in their last AFC Champions League Elite outing. Sustaining that level of performance at home will be the challenge.

Kyoto Sanga arrive in better shape. Ranko Popovic has his squad hitting form at the right time, with the Japanese side sitting sixth in the East group and carrying genuine belief after a thumping 5-2 win over Newcastle Jets in their previous continental fixture.

The visitors have been solid in J. League competition too, and that consistency across two fronts gives them a psychological edge heading into this trip to Vietnam.

For Cong An Ha Noi, home advantage matters. Playing in front of their own supporters could be the catalyst they need to rediscover the form that made them one of Southeast Asia's more credible AFC Champions League Elite representatives.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads