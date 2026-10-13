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How to watch Cong An Ha Noi vs Kashima Antlers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Cong An Ha Noi and Kashima Antlers will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 13:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cong An Ha Noi vs Kashima Antlers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cong An Ha Noi are managed by Mano Polking, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Full squad details and any late changes will be updated closer to kick-off.

Kashima Antlers head into the match under Toru Oniki, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away squad either. As with the home side, team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Cong An Ha Noi head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Elite, a match they lost 4-1. Their recent domestic record has been consistent, with wins over Truong Tuoi Dong Nai, Viettel, and Hong Linh Ha Tinh in the V-League. They also recorded a 2-0 away win over Adelaide United in AFC Champions League Elite Qualification. Across those five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Kashima Antlers arrive in similarly strong shape, winning three of their last five matches, drawing one, and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Gamba Osaka in the J. League, and they thrashed Newcastle Jets 7-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only defeat in that run came against Vissel Kobe. Across five matches, Kashima have scored 16 goals and conceded six, a return that reflects their attacking output in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Cong An Ha Noi and Kashima Antlers is available from recent meetings. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two sides in the current dataset.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Kashima Antlers sit top of the group in first place, while Cong An Ha Noi find themselves at the other end of the table in 15th position.