How to watch Concarneau vs FC Fleury 91 with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Concarneau host FC Fleury 91 in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.
Concarneau come into this match sitting seventh in Ligue 3, looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to Rouen in their last league outing. Before that loss, they had shown enough to suggest they belong in the upper half, with a win over Paris 13 Atletico and a draw against SC Bastia in previous weeks.
FC Fleury 91 arrive in ninth place but with momentum behind them. Three wins from their last four competitive matches, including a 3-2 victory over Caen and a 0-1 win at Bourg en Bresse Peronnas, point to a side that is finding its rhythm at the right moment.
The head-to-head record adds an intriguing layer. Fleury won the reverse fixture earlier in the 2025-26 season, and they also ran out 0-4 winners when the sides last met on Fleury's home ground in February 2026.
Concarneau will need to be sharper defensively than they were against Rouen if they are to halt a Fleury side that has shown it can score away from home.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 3 fixture.