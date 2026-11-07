How to watch Concarneau vs FC Fleury 91 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Concarneau host FC Fleury 91 in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.

Concarneau come into this match sitting seventh in Ligue 3, looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to Rouen in their last league outing. Before that loss, they had shown enough to suggest they belong in the upper half, with a win over Paris 13 Atletico and a draw against SC Bastia in previous weeks.

FC Fleury 91 arrive in ninth place but with momentum behind them. Three wins from their last four competitive matches, including a 3-2 victory over Caen and a 0-1 win at Bourg en Bresse Peronnas, point to a side that is finding its rhythm at the right moment.

The head-to-head record adds an intriguing layer. Fleury won the reverse fixture earlier in the 2025-26 season, and they also ran out 0-4 winners when the sides last met on Fleury's home ground in February 2026.

Concarneau will need to be sharper defensively than they were against Rouen if they are to halt a Fleury side that has shown it can score away from home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 3 fixture.

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