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Champions League
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoManchester United
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Como vs Manchester United: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Como vs Manchester United
Como
Manchester United
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

dstv.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Kazakhstan

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Mexico

FOX

foxsports.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

TOD

tod.tv

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Como vs Manchester United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Manchester United will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Como vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Como crest
Como
COM
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. ButezJ. ButezA. ValleA. ValleT. ChalobahT. ChalobahY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaJ. RodriguezJ. RodriguezM. BaturinaM. BaturinaL. MillaL. MillaN. PazN. PazA. DouvikasA. DouvikasS. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotN. MazraouiN. MazraouiH. MaguireH. MaguireM. de LigtM. de LigtC. BalebaC. BalebaA. SantosA. SantosA. DialloA. DialloB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
Como

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • C. Fabregas
  • M. Carrick

Form

COM

COM - Form

PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
FIO
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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