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How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Chicago Fire FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado Rapids host Chicago Fire FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture with contrasting stakes for each side.

Matt Wells's Rapids sit seventh in the Western Conference, a position that keeps their playoff hopes alive but leaves little room for error as the regular season enters its final stretch. Their last five matches have produced just one win, with three draws reflecting a squad capable of grinding out points but struggling to convert pressure into victories.

Chicago Fire arrive in Colorado fourth in the Eastern Conference with their playoff place already secured. Gregg Berhalter's side drew 2-2 with Orlando City in their most recent outing, a result that extended a mixed run of form after earlier wins over Atlanta United and New York City FC.

The Fire's most recent away fixture ended in a 2-3 win at Atlanta United, a result that showed Berhalter's men can perform on the road. That said, back-to-back draws against Orlando and now a trip west means momentum has levelled off at a critical point in the season.

For Colorado, this is a fixture they need to win. A draw with San Jose Earthquakes in their last outing kept them in the picture, but Wells will know that points dropped at home against a team with nothing to prove could prove costly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rapids vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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