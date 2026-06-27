International Coverage

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Colombia and Portugal will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 00:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portugal are managed by Roberto Martinez. As with Colombia, no confirmed injury or suspension news is currently available, and no projected XI has been named. Check back for the latest team news as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia head into this match in outstanding form, winning all four of their last five games and losing only to France, 3-1, back in March. In World Cup play, they beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and followed that with a 1-0 win over DR Congo, keeping a clean sheet in their most recent outing. Across their last five matches, Colombia have scored eight goals and conceded five, with their two World Cup wins coming without reply in the second game.

Portugal have won four of their last five matches, with their only slip a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their World Cup opener on June 17. They responded with a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, their most recent result, and have also beaten Nigeria 2-1 and Chile 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. Portugal have scored 11 goals across their last five games and conceded three, with three consecutive wins building real momentum ahead of this decider.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Colombia and Portugal is available within the provided dataset. This is their first meeting captured in the current records, making Saturday's Group K finale a fresh contest between the two sides.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, with Portugal in second place.