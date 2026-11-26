How to watch Colombia U17 vs Serbia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 27 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Colombia U17 face Serbia U17 in a Group L fixture at the World Cup U17. The venue has not been confirmed.

This one has the look of a group decider. Both teams have played two games in the group and both have won them.

Colombia beat Japan U17 2-1 on November 21 and followed it with a 2-0 win over Honduras U17 on November 24. That gives them top spot in the table and a run of three clean sheets in their last five.

Serbia have matched that start. They beat Honduras 2-0 in their opener and edged Japan 1-0 on November 24, which keeps them second.

The Europeans arrive with the sharper numbers over five games. They have won four, scored 11 and conceded only three, with their lone defeat coming against Portugal U17 in European Championship qualifying.

Colombia's record is less one-sided but still solid. They have won three and drawn one of their last five, and their only loss was 2-0 against France U17.

Here is what we know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs Serbia.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads