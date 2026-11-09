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EFL Trophy
team-logoColchester United
JobServe Community Stadium
team-logoIpswich Academy
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Colchester United vs. Ipswich Academy live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Colchester United vs Ipswich Academy
Colchester United
Ipswich Academy
EFL Trophy

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Colchester United vs Ipswich Academy in live EFL Trophy action today.

How to watch Colchester United vs Ipswich Academy with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United KingdomSky Sports+
IrelandSKY Sport+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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EFL Trophy - Game Week 3
JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United host Ipswich Academy at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester for this EFL Trophy group-stage fixture, with both sides looking to secure their standing in Southern Group D.

Colchester arrive at this game in mixed form. The U's picked up a morale-boosting FA Cup win over Worcester on November 7, beating them 1-0, but that result followed back-to-back League Two defeats against Walsall and Northampton Town. Consistency has been hard to come by for the home side.

The League Two outfit have drawn two and lost two of their other recent outings, conceding five goals across those four matches. A clean sheet in the Worcester cup tie will offer some defensive encouragement ahead of this midweek contest.

Ipswich Academy come into this match having suffered heavy EFL Trophy defeats already in this group stage, losing 6-0 to Luton Town and 4-1 to Peterborough United. Their chances of progressing are slim, but a young squad will be eager to perform.

Their best recent result came in Premier Reserve League 1, where they dismantled Birmingham Academy 5-0 in October. That performance shows the attacking potential within the Ipswich youth setup, even if the step up to senior competition has proved difficult.

In the EFL Trophy standings, Colchester sit third in Southern Group D while Ipswich Academy occupy fourth place. Points are at a premium for both clubs in this competition.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture, including kick-off time and the latest team news, read on.

Team news & squads

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