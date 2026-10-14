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How to watch Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Club Sando and Mount Pleasant will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 02:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Club Sando have not released official team news ahead of this fixture. Confirmed lineup details, injuries, and suspension information remain unavailable, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Mount Pleasant have also not confirmed their squad at this stage. Lineup, injury, and suspension details are yet to be released, and further information will be added when available.
Form
Club Sando head into this match with two wins, one draw, and one loss from their last four CONCACAF Caribbean Cup outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Violette AC on September 15, which followed a goalless draw with Delfines del Este FC. Prior to those results, they recorded a 2-0 win over Defence Force and opened that run with a 2-1 victory against SV Broki.
Mount Pleasant have collected two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Cavalier SC in the Premier League on October 5. The Jamaican side did record a 1-0 win over Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on September 17, though they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Tru-Juice earlier in the run.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous meeting data is available for Club Sando and Mount Pleasant. This fixture cannot be placed in historical context based on the information at hand.
Standings
Club Sando's second-place position in Group A means they remain firmly in the race for progression, with points still to play for. Mount Pleasant's standing at the top of Group B puts them in a position of strength, but a strong result here would help them carry that advantage into the later stages of the group phase.