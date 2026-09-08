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Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoAston Villa
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Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
Club Brugge
Aston Villa
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster / Platform

Official Homepage / Service Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQIYI

iqiyi.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

Max

max.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Mexico

MAX

max.com

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Philippines

TapMad

tapmad.com

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

connect.bein.com

DR Congo

Canal+

canalplus-afrique.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Turkey

Tabii / TRT

tabii.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

connect-th.beinsports.com

Tanzania

SuperSport

supersport.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports / Discovery+

discoveryplus.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Italy

Sky Go / NOW

nowtv.it

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Poland

Canal+ Online

canalplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport

supersport.com

Ghana

SuperSport

supersport.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Malaysia

Astro GO

astrogo.astro.com.my

Mozambique

SuperSport

supersport.com

Ivory Coast

Canal+

canalplus-afrique.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Cameroon

SuperSport

supersport.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Romania

Digi Online

digionline.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

VTM GO

vtmgo.be

Czech Republic

Nova Sport

novasport.tv

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

dazn.com

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United Arab Emirates

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Austria

Sky X

skyx.at

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

New Zealand

Sky Sport NOW

skysportnow.co.nz

Croatia

Arena Sport

t.ht.hr

Jamaica

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Trinidad and Tobago

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Cyprus

Cytavision

cyta.com.cy

Bahamas

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Barbados

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Curaçao

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Aruba

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Cayman Islands

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Bermuda

SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu / SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

Anguilla

Bluu / SportsMax

sportsmax.tv

How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
1Y. Sommer44B. Mechele64K. Sabbe3H. Lee65J. Seys10H. Vetlesen9C. Forbs67M. Diakhon8F. Potts20H. Vanaken7N. Tresoldi1Z. Suzuki2M. Cash3V. Nilsson Lindeloef22I. Maatsen14P. Torres7J. McGinn35J. Gomes8B. Kamara53G. Hemmings10E. Buendia11N. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Club Brugge

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • I. Leko
  • U. Emery

Ivan Leko names a projected XI featuring Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Han-Beom Lee, Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Hugo Vetlesen, Carlos Forbs, Mamadou Diakhon, and Freddie Potts operate in midfield, with Hans Vanaken and Nicolo Tresoldi ahead of them. Joel Ordonez is listed as unavailable through injury.

Unai Emery's projected XI places Zion Suzuki in goal behind a defence of Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, and Pau Torres. John McGinn, Joao Gomes, and Boubacar Kamara form the midfield three, with Emiliano Buendia and George Hemmings supporting Nicolas Jackson up front. Johan Manzambi is absent through injury.

Form

CLB

CLB - Form

KOR
W3-0
OHL
W0-3
CER
W1-0
GNT
L2-1
LOM
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AVL

AVL - Form

PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Club Brugge have won four and lost one of their last five matches, all in the Belgian First Division A. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win at Lommel on September 4, and they also claimed a 3-0 home victory over Kortrijk earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Gent, losing 2-1 on August 30. Brugge have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Aston Villa have drawn one and lost four of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Hull City on September 5, but prior to that they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brighton on August 23 and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on August 31. Villa have scored just one goal and conceded eight across their last five competitive matches, with additional pre-season losses to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paris Saint-Germain also in that window.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Club BruggeDrawAston Villa
1
0
2
Champions League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
0
FT
Champions League
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Champions League
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
2Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Club Brugge 3-0 at Villa Park in the Champions League. Across the last three recorded head-to-head fixtures, all in the Champions League, Villa hold two wins to Brugge's one. Brugge's sole victory in the dataset was a 1-0 home win on November 6, 2024, while Villa also won 3-1 in Bruges on March 4, 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are positioned first in the Champions League table at this stage of the competition.

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