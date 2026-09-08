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How to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Aston Villa todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Probable lineups
Ivan Leko names a projected XI featuring Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Han-Beom Lee, Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Hugo Vetlesen, Carlos Forbs, Mamadou Diakhon, and Freddie Potts operate in midfield, with Hans Vanaken and Nicolo Tresoldi ahead of them. Joel Ordonez is listed as unavailable through injury.
Unai Emery's projected XI places Zion Suzuki in goal behind a defence of Matty Cash, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Ian Maatsen, and Pau Torres. John McGinn, Joao Gomes, and Boubacar Kamara form the midfield three, with Emiliano Buendia and George Hemmings supporting Nicolas Jackson up front. Johan Manzambi is absent through injury.
Form
Club Brugge have won four and lost one of their last five matches, all in the Belgian First Division A. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win at Lommel on September 4, and they also claimed a 3-0 home victory over Kortrijk earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Gent, losing 2-1 on August 30. Brugge have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.
Aston Villa have drawn one and lost four of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Hull City on September 5, but prior to that they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brighton on August 23 and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on August 31. Villa have scored just one goal and conceded eight across their last five competitive matches, with additional pre-season losses to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Paris Saint-Germain also in that window.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Club Brugge 3-0 at Villa Park in the Champions League. Across the last three recorded head-to-head fixtures, all in the Champions League, Villa hold two wins to Brugge's one. Brugge's sole victory in the dataset was a 1-0 home win on November 6, 2024, while Villa also won 3-1 in Bruges on March 4, 2025.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are positioned first in the Champions League table at this stage of the competition.