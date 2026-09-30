Watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

1 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Huntington Bank Field

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio), in a huge AFC North rivalry matchup, during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Thursday, October 1.

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Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Both AFC North rivals head into this huge game carrying 2-1 records and notable updates in the trenches and secondary.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns enter the game under head coach Todd Monken, with a mix of concerning depth issues at center and highly positive news regarding their secondary.

The Offensive Line Shuffle: Starting center Elgton Jenkins is sidelined in concussion protocol and has not practiced this week. If he cannot clear protocol by Thursday, third-year center Luke Wypler will start. On a brighter note, guard Teven Jenkins (back) returned to practice as a limited participant for the first time in three weeks and could make his season debut. Right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) remains limited but is on track.

Secondary Boost: Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hip/ankle), who missed Week 3, was a limited participant alongside safety Grant Delpit (shoulder). Both participated in individual drills and are expected to play against Pittsburgh.

Skill Positions: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) has not practiced and was spotted on crutches. Practice squad receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. or Bub Means are candidates for a game-day elevation.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

The Steelers, coached by Mike McCarthy, are managing an influx of injuries in their defensive backfield following a close Week 3 win over the Bengals.

The Jalen Ramsey Wrist Injury: Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey revealed he has a broken wrist sustained last weekend. Though he shed his arm sling on Tuesday and practiced in a limited capacity, his exact effectiveness and status remain a major question mark

Cornerback Depth Concerns: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (NIR/conditioning) logged consecutive full practices on Monday and Tuesday. While a positive sign after a multi-game stretch on the shelf, his activation status remains fluid. Meanwhile, backup cornerback Brandin Echols is a limited participant as he undergoes concussion evaluations.

Backfield Status: Running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has missed back-to-back practice sessions and is highly unlikely to play on Thursday night. However, Jaylen Warren (shoulder) did not appear on this week's report, signaling he is fully healthy.

Quarterback & Offense: Aaron Rodgers will continue to pilot the offense. He will benefit from stability on the right side of the offensive line after Brock Hoffman and Max Iheanachor successfully shored up the front against Cincinnati.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



