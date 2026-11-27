Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time
The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am on Monday 30).
Cleveland (6-4) vs Las Vegas (4-7) pits Deshaun Watson and a surging Browns squad out of their bye week against Raiders rookie No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, as he searches for his first career NFL win in his primetime debut.
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Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News
Cleveland Browns Team News
Cleveland are looking to shake off any post-bye rust while dealing with key injuries to its rookie receiving corps and defensive line rotation.
- Out: Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) has been ruled out after failing to practice all week following the injury suffered in Week 10 against Houston.
- Questionable: Star rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (quad), who leads all NFL rookies with 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns, missed his fourth consecutive practice on Friday and will be evaluated after Saturday's walk-through. Right guard Austin Barber (knee) and running back Raheim Sanders (hip) are also listed as questionable, though Monken expressed optimism that both will suit up.
- Cleared & Returning: Edge rusher Isaiah McGuire (calf), who has four sacks this season, returned to practice on Friday and is expected to start opposite Jared Verse. Tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) and Blake Whiteheart (hip), along with safety Ronnie Hickman (concussion), progressed to full participants. Center Elgton Jenkins (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) remained limited throughout the week.
Las Vegas Raiders Team News
Las Vegas named quarterback Fernando Mendoza, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and running back Dylan Laube as its Week 12 captains, though the roster is heavily tested along the defensive interior and at tight end.
- Brock Bowers Uncertainty: All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (ankle), who missed Week 11, was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was absent during the media-viewing portion of Friday's practice with his right ankle heavily wrapped, leaving his status for Sunday night in doubt.
- Depleted Defensive Tackle Room: The Raiders are facing a severe shortage on the interior defensive line. Starters Adam Butler (concussion) and Tim Keenan III (knee) missed practice throughout the week after exiting against Denver, while Tonka Hemingway (stinger) suffered a setback on Thursday and dropped from limited to did not participate. Only JJ Pegues (elbow) practiced in full among the banged-up interior group.
- Cleared Contributors: Linebacker Quay Walker (hand), cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (knee), tight end Michael Mayer (back), defensive end Patrick Johnson (stinger), and wide receiver Dareke Young (stinger) all logged full practices.
CLE - Form
- Points scored
- 95
LVR - Form
- Points scored
- 113
Head to Head
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