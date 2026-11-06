How to watch Clermont Foot vs Rodez with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Stade Gabriel Montpied

Clermont Foot host Rodez at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

David Guion's Clermont side arrive in difficult shape. They have not won any of their last four competitive matches, collecting just two points from a possible twelve and conceding freely across that run.

Rodez come into this game in better recent form, having won two of their last five matches and arriving off the back of a 1-0 victory over Dunkerque. Didier Santini's side will be looking to build on that momentum and push further up the standings.

The table tells a clear story heading into this contest. Clermont sit 17th while Rodez occupy 11th place, meaning the visitors carry the confidence of a mid-table side facing a team still fighting to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Head-to-head history between these two clubs adds further intrigue. Rodez claimed a 1-2 win at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in February 2026, the most recent meeting between the sides.

For Clermont, this is a match they need to win. For Rodez, a positive result would consolidate their position in the top half. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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