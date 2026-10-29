How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT)
Cincinnati (4-2) will look to make it three wins on the spin to keep pressure on the pacesetters (Browns and Steelers) in the AFC North. The visiting Titans may have an unsightly 1-6 record, however they have been competitive in all encounters this season.
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Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Team News
The Bengals enter the matchup with immense momentum following a historic 35-13 blowout win against the Ravens, while the Titans look to rebound after a last-second 27-24 loss to the Browns under head coach Robert Saleh.
Cincinnati Bengals Team News
The Bengals' roster is relatively healthy heading into November, though they suffered significant long-term hits to their tight end depth.
- Ja'Marr Chase (WR): Upgraded to full participation on Thursday. He missed Wednesday's practice with a minor ankle issue and for general rest but assured the media he is completely fine for Sunday.
- Kyle Dugger (S): Officially ruled out by head coach Zac Taylor. Dugger aggravated a week-to-week quadriceps injury during the second half against Baltimore. Direct depth options P.J. Locke and Russ Yeast will absorb his defensive snaps.
- Jordan Battle (S): Limited in practice with a persistent shoulder/hamstring issue. He has historically played through the problem and is expected to suit up.
- Jack Endries (TE): Set for a massive spike in usage as the new TE3. The Bengals lost both rookie Erick All Jr. (torn ACL) and Tanner Hudson (torn pectoral) to season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks.
- Joe Giles-Harris (LB): Maintained limited practice status earlier in the week due to a calf issue.
Tennessee Titans Team News
The biggest headline out of Tennessee is structural rather than injury-based, alongside an primary offensive setback.
- Jeffery Simmons (DT Trade): The Titans traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Simmons led all NFL defensive tackles with 21 quarterback pressures entering Week 8, leaving a massive void on the interior defensive line.
- Carnell Tate (WR): The standout rookie and franchise leading receiver missed consecutive practices due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads the rookie class across the NFL with 34 catches and 413 yards.
- Calvin Ridley (WR): Returned to practice in a limited capacity (hip) after missing last week's loss to Cleveland. He is pacing to return to support rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
- Tyjae Spears (RB): Logged consecutive Did Not Participate (DNP) designations due to an ongoing knee issue. Tony Pollard will shoulder the vast majority of rushing attempts after a 129-yard, 3-touchdown performance last week.
- John Franklin-Myers (DL): Upgraded from a DNP to limited status on Thursday as he recovers from a groin injury. His health is critical now that Simmons has been traded.
- Tommy Townsend (P): Sidelined with a left knee injury suffered in Week 7. The Titans signed 40-year-old veteran Thomas Morstead to the practice squad as emergency cover.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks