How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT)

Cincinnati (4-2) will look to make it three wins on the spin to keep pressure on the pacesetters (Browns and Steelers) in the AFC North. The visiting Titans may have an unsightly 1-6 record, however they have been competitive in all encounters this season.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

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For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Team News

The Bengals enter the matchup with immense momentum following a historic 35-13 blowout win against the Ravens, while the Titans look to rebound after a last-second 27-24 loss to the Browns under head coach Robert Saleh.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The Bengals' roster is relatively healthy heading into November, though they suffered significant long-term hits to their tight end depth.

Ja'Marr Chase (WR) : Upgraded to full participation on Thursday. He missed Wednesday's practice with a minor ankle issue and for general rest but assured the media he is completely fine for Sunday.

: Upgraded to full participation on Thursday. He missed Wednesday's practice with a minor ankle issue and for general rest but assured the media he is completely fine for Sunday. Kyle Dugger (S) : Officially ruled out by head coach Zac Taylor. Dugger aggravated a week-to-week quadriceps injury during the second half against Baltimore. Direct depth options P.J. Locke and Russ Yeast will absorb his defensive snaps.

: Officially ruled out by head coach Zac Taylor. Dugger aggravated a week-to-week quadriceps injury during the second half against Baltimore. Direct depth options P.J. Locke and Russ Yeast will absorb his defensive snaps. Jordan Battle (S) : Limited in practice with a persistent shoulder/hamstring issue. He has historically played through the problem and is expected to suit up.

: Limited in practice with a persistent shoulder/hamstring issue. He has historically played through the problem and is expected to suit up. Jack Endries (TE) : Set for a massive spike in usage as the new TE3. The Bengals lost both rookie Erick All Jr. (torn ACL) and Tanner Hudson (torn pectoral) to season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks.

: Set for a massive spike in usage as the new TE3. The Bengals lost both rookie Erick All Jr. (torn ACL) and Tanner Hudson (torn pectoral) to season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks. Joe Giles-Harris (LB): Maintained limited practice status earlier in the week due to a calf issue.

Tennessee Titans Team News

The biggest headline out of Tennessee is structural rather than injury-based, alongside an primary offensive setback.

Jeffery Simmons (DT Trade) : The Titans traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Simmons led all NFL defensive tackles with 21 quarterback pressures entering Week 8, leaving a massive void on the interior defensive line.

: The Titans traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Simmons led all NFL defensive tackles with 21 quarterback pressures entering Week 8, leaving a massive void on the interior defensive line. Carnell Tate (WR) : The standout rookie and franchise leading receiver missed consecutive practices due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads the rookie class across the NFL with 34 catches and 413 yards.

: The standout rookie and franchise leading receiver missed consecutive practices due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads the rookie class across the NFL with 34 catches and 413 yards. Calvin Ridley (WR) : Returned to practice in a limited capacity (hip) after missing last week's loss to Cleveland. He is pacing to return to support rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

: Returned to practice in a limited capacity (hip) after missing last week's loss to Cleveland. He is pacing to return to support rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Tyjae Spears (RB) : Logged consecutive Did Not Participate (DNP) designations due to an ongoing knee issue. Tony Pollard will shoulder the vast majority of rushing attempts after a 129-yard, 3-touchdown performance last week.

: Logged consecutive Did Not Participate (DNP) designations due to an ongoing knee issue. Tony Pollard will shoulder the vast majority of rushing attempts after a 129-yard, 3-touchdown performance last week. John Franklin-Myers (DL) : Upgraded from a DNP to limited status on Thursday as he recovers from a groin injury. His health is critical now that Simmons has been traded.

: Upgraded from a DNP to limited status on Thursday as he recovers from a groin injury. His health is critical now that Simmons has been traded. Tommy Townsend (P): Sidelined with a left knee injury suffered in Week 7. The Titans signed 40-year-old veteran Thomas Morstead to the practice squad as emergency cover.

Cincinnati Bengals CIN Form Tennessee Titans TEN CIN CIN TEN TEN All Games All Games Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 35 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 17 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 30 27 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Houston Texans HOU 6 20 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Matches played 5 Points scored 130 All Games All Games Tennessee Titans TEN 24 27 Cleveland Browns CLE L Indianapolis Colts IND 20 26 Tennessee Titans TEN W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU L Baltimore Ravens BAL 24 18 Tennessee Titans TEN L New York Giants NYG 12 7 Tennessee Titans TEN L Matches played 5 Points scored 78

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 27 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 37 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 27 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 3 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 16 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 20 FT NFL Tennessee Titans TEN 16 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 19 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 31 Tennessee Titans TEN 20 FT 110 Points scored 106

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks