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Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
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Rob Norcup
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How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT)

Cincinnati (4-2) will look to make it three wins on the spin to keep pressure on the pacesetters (Browns and Steelers) in the AFC North. The visiting Titans may have an unsightly 1-6 record, however they have been competitive in all encounters this season.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Team News

The Bengals enter the matchup with immense momentum following a historic 35-13 blowout win against the Ravens, while the Titans look to rebound after a last-second 27-24 loss to the Browns under head coach Robert Saleh.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The Bengals' roster is relatively healthy heading into November, though they suffered significant long-term hits to their tight end depth.

  • Ja'Marr Chase (WR): Upgraded to full participation on Thursday. He missed Wednesday's practice with a minor ankle issue and for general rest but assured the media he is completely fine for Sunday.
  • Kyle Dugger (S): Officially ruled out by head coach Zac Taylor. Dugger aggravated a week-to-week quadriceps injury during the second half against Baltimore. Direct depth options P.J. Locke and Russ Yeast will absorb his defensive snaps.
  • Jordan Battle (S): Limited in practice with a persistent shoulder/hamstring issue. He has historically played through the problem and is expected to suit up.
  • Jack Endries (TE): Set for a massive spike in usage as the new TE3. The Bengals lost both rookie Erick All Jr. (torn ACL) and Tanner Hudson (torn pectoral) to season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks.
  • Joe Giles-Harris (LB): Maintained limited practice status earlier in the week due to a calf issue.

Tennessee Titans Team News

The biggest headline out of Tennessee is structural rather than injury-based, alongside an primary offensive setback.

  • Jeffery Simmons (DT Trade): The Titans traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Simmons led all NFL defensive tackles with 21 quarterback pressures entering Week 8, leaving a massive void on the interior defensive line.
  • Carnell Tate (WR): The standout rookie and franchise leading receiver missed consecutive practices due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads the rookie class across the NFL with 34 catches and 413 yards.
  • Calvin Ridley (WR): Returned to practice in a limited capacity (hip) after missing last week's loss to Cleveland. He is pacing to return to support rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
  • Tyjae Spears (RB): Logged consecutive Did Not Participate (DNP) designations due to an ongoing knee issue. Tony Pollard will shoulder the vast majority of rushing attempts after a 129-yard, 3-touchdown performance last week.
  • John Franklin-Myers (DL): Upgraded from a DNP to limited status on Thursday as he recovers from a groin injury. His health is critical now that Simmons has been traded.
  • Tommy Townsend (P): Sidelined with a left knee injury suffered in Week 7. The Titans signed 40-year-old veteran Thomas Morstead to the practice squad as emergency cover.
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Form

Tennessee Titans
TEN

All Games

Baltimore Ravens
BAL
13
35
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
24
31
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
17
22
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
L
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
30
27
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
L
Houston Texans
HOU
6
20
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Matches played5
Points scored130

All Games

Tennessee Titans
TEN
24
27
Cleveland Browns
CLE
L
Indianapolis Colts
IND
20
26
Tennessee Titans
TEN
W
Tennessee Titans
TEN
3
26
Houston Texans
HOU
L
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
24
18
Tennessee Titans
TEN
L
New York Giants
NYG
12
7
Tennessee Titans
TEN
L
Matches played5
Points scored78

Head to Head

Cincinnati Bengals
Draw
Tennessee Titans
4
0
1
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
27
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
37
FT
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
27
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
3
FT
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
16
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
20
FT
NFL
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
16
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
19
FT
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
31
Tennessee Titans badge
Tennessee Titans
TEN
20
FT
110Points scored106

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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