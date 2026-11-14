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Cincinnati BengalsCincinnati Bengals
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Pittsburgh SteelersPittsburgh Steelers
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How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: The 4-win streaking AFC North table-toppers collide, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) in a crucial AFC North clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am GMT on Monday 16).

Tied atop the AFC North at 6-2, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh go head-to-head with sole possession of first place on the line.

The huge encounter pits red-hot quarterback Joe Burrow, returning from a win in Madrid (Spain), against a well-rested Steelers squad coming off a bye week and looking for a season sweep, following a 30-27 triumph over the Bengals in Week 3.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

  • Key Starters Cleared: Starting left guard Dylan Fairchild (pectoral) and top cornerback DJ Turner II (ankle/heel) were both full participants in Thursday and Friday practices and have been cleared to play without an injury designation.
  • Ruled Out: Safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) did not practice all week and is the only active roster player ruled out. Head coach Zac Taylor noted Dugger is not a candidate for Injured Reserve, meaning he could return soon.
  • Potential IR Activations: Cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb), and guard Brian Parker II (knee) had their 21-day practice windows opened this week and logged full sessions on Thursday and Friday. All three are officially listed as doubtful while the team decides whether to activate them to the 53-man roster ahead of kickoff.
  • Veteran Rest: Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, B.J. Hill, and Dexter Lawrence II received routine rest days during the week and carry no injury status.
  • Offensive Form: Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP-calibre pace, throwing for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 132.0 passer rating during Cincinnati's four-game win streak. The Bengals are averaging 30.0 points per game, ranking second in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

  • Defensive Line Watch: Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) is the lone player with an official game status, listed as questionable. Harmon had his 21-day IR return window opened this week and progressed to a full practice on Friday, though Pittsburgh must formally activate him before he can play.
  • Secondary & Receiver Boosts: Cornerbacks Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle), and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) practiced fully at the end of the week and carry no injury designation.
  • Remains on IR: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) did not have his practice window opened this week and will remain sidelined.
  • Veteran Rest: Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and tight end Darnell Washington were given routine rest days early in the week before practicing fully on Friday.
  • Recent Form & Scheme: Under head coach Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh's defense is holding opponents to 18.0 points per game (tied for fourth-best in the NFL) and has tallied 26 sacks. Offensively, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Jaylen Warren—who rushed for 127 yards in the Week 3 meeting and 143 yards in Week 8—anchor a balanced attack.
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Form

Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

All Games

Atlanta Falcons
ATL
17
34
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
43
36
Tennessee Titans
TEN
W
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
13
35
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
24
31
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
17
22
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
L
Matches played5
Points scored160

All Games

Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
27
6
Cleveland Browns
CLE
W
New Orleans Saints
NO
10
16
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
19
26
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
W
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
34
22
Indianapolis Colts
IND
W
Cleveland Browns
CLE
27
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
L
Matches played5
Points scored127

Head to Head

Cincinnati Bengals
Draw
Pittsburgh Steelers
2
0
3
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
30
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
27
FT
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
34
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
12
FT
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
33
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
31
FT
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
17
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
19
FT
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
38
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
44
FT
129Points scored156

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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