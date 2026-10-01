Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is facing the only AFC team he has never beaten in his NFL career (0-3 all-time). He will look to lean heavily on the league's top-ranked scoring defense (allowing just 12.0 points per game) and an improved run game spearheaded by breakout back Bhayshul Tuten.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The Bengals are facing a substantial depth test, particularly within their secondary and on the offensive line. Following their physical loss to the Steelers, multiple key players are sitting out or limited:

Kyle Dugger (SAF) : Did Not Participate (DNP) on Wednesday due to a quadricep injury.

Dalton Risner (G) : DNP after picking up a fresh knee injury during practice.

B.J. Hill (DT) : DNP as he continues to recover from a lingering Achilles issue that sidelined him in Week 3.

Colbie Young (WR) : DNP due to a knee injury sustained against Pittsburgh.

Bryan Cook (SAF) & Jordan Battle (SAF) : Both were Limited Participants on Wednesday with ankle and hamstring issues, respectively

Tactical Adjustments : Due to the injuries at safety and nickel, defensive coordinator Al Golden is adjusting the secondary. Dax Hill is shifting inside to play nickel cornerback, with Josh Newton and boundary options like DJ Ivey or Tacario Davis stepping up into expanded roles. On the bright side, the interior defensive line remains a major strength following high-profile offseason acquisitions Dexler Lawrence and Jonathan Allen.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

The Jaguars enter Week 4 in relatively robust health under head coach Liam Coen. While several defensive pieces are under monitoring, their overall injury report consists mostly of limited practice designations.

Cornerback Depth : The secondary is the main area of focus ahead of matching up with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Montaric Brown (hamstring) was Limited, while rookie Jarrian Jones (hip) was a Full Participant on Wednesday. Christian Braswell (knee) also logged a limited session.

Albert Regis (DT) : Listed as Limited with an elbow injury, though Coach Coen expects him to be available.

Other Limited Participants : Running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb), and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (knee) were all limited but are expected to play after suiting up in Week 3.

Useful links

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