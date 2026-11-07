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NFL
Chicago BearsChicago Bears
Soldier Field
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Buccaneers
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How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game LIVE: Can the Bears break their Sunday Night Football hoodoo? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

The Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am GMT on Monday, November 9).

Chicago Bears' (6-2) quarterback Caleb Williams looks to continue his stellar form and help the franchise break their 11-game Sunday Night Football losing streak, which stretches back to 2018. Having won two games on the spin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are now vying for top spot in the NFC South.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The Bears are managing minor injuries across their backfield and secondary before their Week 10 bye week.

  • Kyle Monangai (RB): Questionable (Thumb/Toe) – Monangai returned to the practice field on Friday in a limited capacity for the first time in a month. While his questionable tag technically keeps the door open, indicators suggest the coaching staff may rest him one more week to maximize full recovery through the upcoming bye week.
  • Malik Muhammad (DB) & Tyrique Stevenson (CB): Questionable – Muhammad has been limited all week by a toe injury. Stevenson was a late addition to the Friday injury report with a thumb injury. Their statuses are crucial for a secondary that is already being tested.
  • Theo Benedet (OL) & Grady Jarrett (DL): Cleared – Left tackle Benedet (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jarrett (groin), who picked up injuries during Monday night's victory against Seattle, returned as full participants on Friday and have been completely removed from the injury report.
  • Jeffery Simmons (DT): The newly acquired All-Pro tackle had a dominant debut last week (6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs) and will make his home debut at Soldier Field.
  • Injured Reserve Notes: Zavier Scott (RB) was placed on IR on Thursday with a thumb injury, joining defensive tackle Kentavius Street (knee).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers have completely revitalised their season with a dominant, run-heavy blueprint. They famously shut out the Falcons 16-0 in Week 8 without completing a single forward pass.

  • Yaya Diaby (OLB): OUT (Knee) – Head coach Todd Bowles officially ruled out Diaby due to an MCL sprain. Diaby missed practice all week and leaves a significant void in the Buccaneers' edge rushing group.
  • Emeka Egbuka (WR): Questionable (Foot) – Despite carrying the questionable designation, Egbuka logged full participation in practice on both Thursday and Friday. He is heavily trending toward returning to action after missing the last two games.
  • Baker Mayfield (QB): Cleared (Right Thumb) – Mayfield is still fighting through a healing dislocated throwing thumb, keeping him on the text of the injury report. However, he practiced in full all week and carries no game designation.
  • Tristan Wirfs (OT) & Tykee Smith (S): Cleared – Wirfs returned to practice on Friday after sitting out Thursday with a toe ailment. Smith was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after dealing with an ankle issue. Both are locked in to play.
Chicago Bears
CHI

Form

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

All Games

Seattle Seahawks
SEA
17
34
Chicago Bears
CHI
W
Chicago Bears
CHI
30
24
New England Patriots
NE
W
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
31
Chicago Bears
CHI
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
31
7
Chicago Bears
CHI
L
Chicago Bears
CHI
23
12
New York Jets
NYJ
W
Matches played5
Points scored125

All Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
16
0
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
W
Carolina Panthers
CAR
13
43
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
19
26
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
L
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
14
17
Green Bay Packers
GB
L
Matches played5
Points scored116

Head to Head

Chicago Bears
Draw
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
0
3
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
27
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
17
FT
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
38
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
3
FT
NFL
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
19
FT
NFL
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
48
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
10
FT
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
29
Chicago Bears badge
Chicago Bears
CHI
7
FT
95Points scored123

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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