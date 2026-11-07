How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game LIVE: Can the Bears break their Sunday Night Football hoodoo? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

The Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am GMT on Monday, November 9).

Chicago Bears' (6-2) quarterback Caleb Williams looks to continue his stellar form and help the franchise break their 11-game Sunday Night Football losing streak, which stretches back to 2018. Having won two games on the spin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are now vying for top spot in the NFC South.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

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Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The Bears are managing minor injuries across their backfield and secondary before their Week 10 bye week.

Kyle Monangai (RB) : Questionable (Thumb/Toe) – Monangai returned to the practice field on Friday in a limited capacity for the first time in a month. While his questionable tag technically keeps the door open, indicators suggest the coaching staff may rest him one more week to maximize full recovery through the upcoming bye week.

: Questionable (Thumb/Toe) – Monangai returned to the practice field on Friday in a limited capacity for the first time in a month. While his questionable tag technically keeps the door open, indicators suggest the coaching staff may rest him one more week to maximize full recovery through the upcoming bye week. Malik Muhammad (DB) & Tyrique Stevenson (CB) : Questionable – Muhammad has been limited all week by a toe injury. Stevenson was a late addition to the Friday injury report with a thumb injury. Their statuses are crucial for a secondary that is already being tested.

: Questionable – Muhammad has been limited all week by a toe injury. Stevenson was a late addition to the Friday injury report with a thumb injury. Their statuses are crucial for a secondary that is already being tested. Theo Benedet (OL) & Grady Jarrett (DL) : Cleared – Left tackle Benedet (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jarrett (groin), who picked up injuries during Monday night's victory against Seattle, returned as full participants on Friday and have been completely removed from the injury report.

: Cleared – Left tackle Benedet (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jarrett (groin), who picked up injuries during Monday night's victory against Seattle, returned as full participants on Friday and have been completely removed from the injury report. Jeffery Simmons (DT) : The newly acquired All-Pro tackle had a dominant debut last week (6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs) and will make his home debut at Soldier Field.

: The newly acquired All-Pro tackle had a dominant debut last week (6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs) and will make his home debut at Soldier Field. Injured Reserve Notes: Zavier Scott (RB) was placed on IR on Thursday with a thumb injury, joining defensive tackle Kentavius Street (knee).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers have completely revitalised their season with a dominant, run-heavy blueprint. They famously shut out the Falcons 16-0 in Week 8 without completing a single forward pass.

Yaya Diaby (OLB) : OUT (Knee) – Head coach Todd Bowles officially ruled out Diaby due to an MCL sprain. Diaby missed practice all week and leaves a significant void in the Buccaneers' edge rushing group.

: OUT (Knee) – Head coach Todd Bowles officially ruled out Diaby due to an MCL sprain. Diaby missed practice all week and leaves a significant void in the Buccaneers' edge rushing group. Emeka Egbuka (WR) : Questionable (Foot) – Despite carrying the questionable designation, Egbuka logged full participation in practice on both Thursday and Friday. He is heavily trending toward returning to action after missing the last two games.

: Questionable (Foot) – Despite carrying the questionable designation, Egbuka logged full participation in practice on both Thursday and Friday. He is heavily trending toward returning to action after missing the last two games. Baker Mayfield (QB) : Cleared (Right Thumb) – Mayfield is still fighting through a healing dislocated throwing thumb, keeping him on the text of the injury report. However, he practiced in full all week and carries no game designation.

: Cleared (Right Thumb) – Mayfield is still fighting through a healing dislocated throwing thumb, keeping him on the text of the injury report. However, he practiced in full all week and carries no game designation. Tristan Wirfs (OT) & Tykee Smith (S): Cleared – Wirfs returned to practice on Friday after sitting out Thursday with a toe ailment. Smith was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after dealing with an ankle issue. Both are locked in to play.

Chicago Bears CHI Form Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB CHI CHI TB TB All Games All Games Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI W Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI W Green Bay Packers GB 31 7 Chicago Bears CHI L Chicago Bears CHI 23 12 New York Jets NYJ W Matches played 5 Points scored 125 All Games All Games Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 0 Atlanta Falcons ATL W Carolina Panthers CAR 13 43 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 14 17 Green Bay Packers GB L Matches played 5 Points scored 116

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 27 Chicago Bears CHI 17 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 38 Chicago Bears CHI 3 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 48 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 10 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 29 Chicago Bears CHI 7 FT 95 Points scored 123

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks