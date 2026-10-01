Watch Chicago Bears vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs New York Jets kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears host the New York Jets at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

How to watch Chicago Bears vs New York Jets

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Chicago Bears vs New York Jets Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The Bears (2-1) enter Week 4 riding high after a dominant 27-7 Monday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but they continue to face significant roster management questions.

The Quarterback Dilemma : Starting quarterback Caleb Williams remains sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring injury, which carries a three-to-four-week recovery timeline. Head coach Ben Johnson has a choice to make under center. Third-string veteran Case Keenum excelled on Monday night, throwing for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns. Meanwhile, primary backup Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol and is also under consideration.

Offensive Line Depletion : Starting left tackle Braxton Jones is considered week-to-week with a knee injury and missed Wednesday’s walkthrough. With backup Ozzy Trapilo still fighting his way back from a long-term patellar tendon tear, swing tackle Theo Benedet is projected to start at left tackle. Guard Jonah Jackson also missed practice due to personal reasons.

Defensive Updates : Cornerback Kyler Gordon had his 21-day practice window opened as he was activated from the PUP list following a calf injury. However, NFL rules dictate he must sit out at least one more game, meaning his earliest return will be Week 5. Cam Lewis (hip), Noah Sewell (Achilles), and Shemar Turner (knee) were all limited in practice.

New York Jets Team News

The Jets (1-2) are looking to bounce back from a tight 31-24 loss against the Detroit Lions, but head coach Aaron Glenn is dealing with an alarming wave of injuries, particularly across his offense:

Offensive Playmakers Sidelined : The Jets are likely to be severely shorthanded on Sunday. Star running back Breece Hall (quad), wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger), tight end Mason Taylor (thumb), and starting left guard Dylan Parham (knee) are all designated as week-to-week and sat out Wednesday’s session. Jordan Meredith is slated to step in for Parham on the offensive line.

Defensive Reinforcement : In a major boost to the secondary, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice in a limited capacity. Glenn noted there is a "really good chance" Fitzpatrick plays on Sunday after missing most of the first three weeks with a groin injury.

Linebacker Depth : Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa is also week-to-week with a quad injury and was unable to practice.

Useful links

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