How to watch Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots kick-off time

22 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, October 22 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am BST on Friday, October 23).

While both teams enter the game with identical 4-2 records, it's the Patriots who are in better form, having won three games on the bounce, scoring 100 points during that winning run.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots

In the US:

Amazon Prime / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Team News

The headline storyline is the battle between 2024 NFL Draft classmates Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. However, the outcome will likely depend on how each team manages significant injuries on a short week.

New England Patriots Team News

The Patriots have been heavily hit by injuries following their Week 6 win over the Jets. Head coach Mike Vrabel has already ruled out five players:

Offensive Line Crisis : Both starting guards, Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee), are out after suffering injuries on Sunday. With Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten already on injured reserve, Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor will start at the guard positions. Right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) is also questionable.

Secondary Depleted : Cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck), Karon Prunty (hamstring), and Channing Canada (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Marcus Jones and Charles Woods will be tasked with stepping into larger roles.

Receiving Corps : Romeo Doubs was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week due to a shoulder injury. A.J. Brown (ankle) was limited in early-week practice but has no final game status designation, indicating he is on track to play. Drake Maye (right shoulder) was a full participant.

Chicago Bears Team News

The Bears have much clearer medical reports heading into Thursday Night Football, highlighted by a major recovery on the offensive line:

Offensive Line Boost : Right guard Jonah Jackson (hip/quadricep) completely shed his injury designation after practicing as a full participant. He is cleared to start, providing vital protection for Caleb Williams.

Backfield & Defense Absences : Running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) are both ruled out. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is highly unlikely to play and is listed as doubtful.

Secondary Concerns : Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is officially listed as questionable.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks







