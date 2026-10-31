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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoManchester United
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Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in live Premier League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
IndiaJioHotstar
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Fubo

Chad

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

France

Canal+ France

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Max

Max

Niger

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United States (USA)

USA Network

USA Network

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the table and in contrasting states of confidence.

Xabi Alonso's side have been one of the more compelling teams in the top flight this season, sitting fifth in the Premier League and capable of putting five past Bournemouth as recently as October. Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Liverpool stings, but the underlying quality in this squad remains clear.

The defeat to Liverpool came at a cost beyond the result. Centre-back Maxence Lacroix limped off at Anfield with a suspected hamstring issue, and Alonso confirmed after the final whistle that the full extent of the injury would not be known for several days. His absence would be a serious blow to a defence already missing Reece James.

Manchester United arrive at Stamford Bridge in genuine crisis. Michael Carrick's side sit 16th in the Premier League, and their last five results make grim reading — one draw and four defeats, including a 4-1 thrashing away to Como in the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend.

The week at Old Trafford has been turbulent off the pitch too. Bruno Fernandes was dropped to the bench for the Bournemouth defeat after publicly criticising the team's tactical approach, though Carrick confirmed on Thursday that Fernandes will retain the captaincy and described him as fully committed to the club.

Fernandes is now listed as injured and will not feature at Stamford Bridge, adding to a lengthy absentee list that includes Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, and Marcus Rashford.

With Chelsea looking to reassert themselves in the league after their cup exit and United desperate to arrest a slide that has left them fighting in the bottom half, this is a fixture that matters enormously to both benches. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
M. PendersM. PendersW. FofanaW. FofanaJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongL. ColwillL. ColwillM. CaicedoM. CaicedoC. PalmerC. PalmerM. RogersM. RogersM. PalestraM. PalestraP. NetoP. NetoJ. HendersonJ. HendersonD. WelbeckD. WelbeckS. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireD. DalotD. DalotC. BalebaC. BalebaB. FernandesB. FernandesM. CunhaM. CunhaA. DialloA. DialloK. MainooK. MainooB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • M. Carrick
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