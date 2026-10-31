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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the table and in contrasting states of confidence.

Xabi Alonso's side have been one of the more compelling teams in the top flight this season, sitting fifth in the Premier League and capable of putting five past Bournemouth as recently as October. Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Liverpool stings, but the underlying quality in this squad remains clear.

The defeat to Liverpool came at a cost beyond the result. Centre-back Maxence Lacroix limped off at Anfield with a suspected hamstring issue, and Alonso confirmed after the final whistle that the full extent of the injury would not be known for several days. His absence would be a serious blow to a defence already missing Reece James.

Manchester United arrive at Stamford Bridge in genuine crisis. Michael Carrick's side sit 16th in the Premier League, and their last five results make grim reading — one draw and four defeats, including a 4-1 thrashing away to Como in the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend.

The week at Old Trafford has been turbulent off the pitch too. Bruno Fernandes was dropped to the bench for the Bournemouth defeat after publicly criticising the team's tactical approach, though Carrick confirmed on Thursday that Fernandes will retain the captaincy and described him as fully committed to the club.

Fernandes is now listed as injured and will not feature at Stamford Bridge, adding to a lengthy absentee list that includes Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, and Marcus Rashford.

With Chelsea looking to reassert themselves in the league after their cup exit and United desperate to arrest a slide that has left them fighting in the bottom half, this is a fixture that matters enormously to both benches. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads