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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoHull City
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Chelsea vs Hull City: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Hull City
Chelsea
Hull City
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Hull City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Hull City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Hull City Probable lineups

3-4-3
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
3-4-3
E. MartinezE. MartinezL. ColwillL. ColwillW. FofanaW. FofanaM. LacroixM. LacroixR. JamesR. JamesP. NetoP. NetoJ. HatoJ. HatoR. LaviaR. LaviaJ. PedroJ. PedroM. RogersM. RogersC. PalmerC. PalmerK. TzolakisK. TzolakisS. AjayiS. AjayiN. MendyN. MendyJ. EganJ. EganL. CoyleL. CoyleR. SlaterR. SlaterR. GilesR. Gilesteam-logoL. Gourna-Douathteam-logoE. StroudM. BelloumiM. BelloumiO. McBurnieO. McBurnie
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
3-4-3
Chelsea

Starting XI

Hull City

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • S. Jakirovic

Xabi Alonso names a projected XI featuring Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back line of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Maxence Lacroix. Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato, and Pedro Neto feature in midfield, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Hull head coach Sergej Jakirovic is without a number of players. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita, and Ilyas Ansah are all listed as injured. The projected XI places Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Semi Ajayi, Nobel Mendy, and John Egan in defence, and Mohamed Belloumi and Oli McBurnie leading the line. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

FUL
W2-3
LUT
W2-0
BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
HUL

HUL - Form

MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
COV
W0-1
AVL
D0-0
SUN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal. Their most recent result was a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, and they also claimed a 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored 14 goals and conceded 11, reflecting an attack-minded but occasionally vulnerable defensive record.

Hull have taken four points from their last five fixtures, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland, and they also drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Their best result in the run was a 2-0 away win over Manchester United, though they have not kept a clean sheet in their last four games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawHull City
5
0
0
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
FT
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
FA Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
14Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in February 2026, when Chelsea won 4-0 at Hull's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Chelsea have won all five, scoring 12 goals and conceding one. The previous FA Cup encounter in January 2020 also ended in a Chelsea win, 2-1 at Hull.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Hull City currently sit third while Chelsea are placed fourth.

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