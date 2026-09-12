How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Hull City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso names a projected XI featuring Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back line of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Maxence Lacroix. Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato, and Pedro Neto feature in midfield, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Hull head coach Sergej Jakirovic is without a number of players. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita, and Ilyas Ansah are all listed as injured. The projected XI places Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Semi Ajayi, Nobel Mendy, and John Egan in defence, and Mohamed Belloumi and Oli McBurnie leading the line. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal. Their most recent result was a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, and they also claimed a 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored 14 goals and conceded 11, reflecting an attack-minded but occasionally vulnerable defensive record.

Hull have taken four points from their last five fixtures, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland, and they also drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Their best result in the run was a 2-0 away win over Manchester United, though they have not kept a clean sheet in their last four games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in February 2026, when Chelsea won 4-0 at Hull's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Chelsea have won all five, scoring 12 goals and conceding one. The previous FA Cup encounter in January 2020 also ended in a Chelsea win, 2-1 at Hull.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City currently sit third while Chelsea are placed fourth.