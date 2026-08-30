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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
1R. Sanchez6L. Colwill29W. Fofana5M. Lacroix21J. Hato10C. Palmer45R. Lavia17M. Rogers24R. James27M. Gusto9J. Pedro1B. Verbruggen44L. Vuskovic27M. Wieffer5L. Dunk21O. Boscagli13P. Gross25D. Gomez29M. De Cuyper26Y. Ayari33M. O'Riley19C. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • F. Hurzeler

Xabi Alonso is without Jordan Henderson, Caleb Wiley, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo through injury, while Wesley Fofana serves a suspension. Chelsea's projected XI includes Robert Sanchez in goal, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, and Jorrel Hato in defence, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Morgan Rogers in midfield, and Reece James, Malo Gusto, and Joao Pedro further forward.

Fabian Hurzeler is dealing with his own absentees, with Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, and Jack Hinshelwood all sidelined through injury. Brighton have no suspensions listed. Their projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back line of Luka Vuskovic, Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, and Olivier Boscagli, with Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, Maxim De Cuyper, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Pascal Struijk and Georginio Rutter further forward. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

MIL
W3-0
JDT
D3-3
RSO
W3-1
FUL
W2-3
LUT
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BHA

BHA - Form

ROM
W3-0
BOL
W1-0
TRO
D0-0
AVL
W4-0
TRO
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Chelsea head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town on August 27, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory at Fulham in their Premier League opener. Three of those five matches were pre-season friendlies, including a 3-0 win over AC Milan.

Brighton's record across their last five reads four wins and one draw. Their most recent result was that 4-0 Conference League win over Tromso on August 27, which followed a 4-0 Premier League demolition of Aston Villa four days earlier. The Seagulls have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded none in their last two outings, keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
0
4
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
6Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 Brighton win at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on April 21, 2026. Across the last five encounters, Brighton have won three times to Chelsea's one, with one match also going Brighton's way in the FA Cup. Chelsea's sole victory in that run came at Stamford Bridge in September 2024, a 4-2 win in the Premier League. Brighton have scored 13 goals to Chelsea's 10 across those five fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
6
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
8
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
11
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
14
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brighton currently sit second after the opening round of fixtures, while Chelsea are seventh.

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