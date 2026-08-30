How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without Jordan Henderson, Caleb Wiley, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo through injury, while Wesley Fofana serves a suspension. Chelsea's projected XI includes Robert Sanchez in goal, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, and Jorrel Hato in defence, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Morgan Rogers in midfield, and Reece James, Malo Gusto, and Joao Pedro further forward.

Fabian Hurzeler is dealing with his own absentees, with Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, and Jack Hinshelwood all sidelined through injury. Brighton have no suspensions listed. Their projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back line of Luka Vuskovic, Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, and Olivier Boscagli, with Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, Maxim De Cuyper, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Pascal Struijk and Georginio Rutter further forward. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Chelsea head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town on August 27, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory at Fulham in their Premier League opener. Three of those five matches were pre-season friendlies, including a 3-0 win over AC Milan.

Brighton's record across their last five reads four wins and one draw. Their most recent result was that 4-0 Conference League win over Tromso on August 27, which followed a 4-0 Premier League demolition of Aston Villa four days earlier. The Seagulls have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded none in their last two outings, keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 Brighton win at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on April 21, 2026. Across the last five encounters, Brighton have won three times to Chelsea's one, with one match also going Brighton's way in the FA Cup. Chelsea's sole victory in that run came at Stamford Bridge in September 2024, a 4-2 win in the Premier League. Brighton have scored 13 goals to Chelsea's 10 across those five fixtures.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton currently sit second after the opening round of fixtures, while Chelsea are seventh.