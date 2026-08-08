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Club Friendlies
team-logoChelsea
team-logoAC Milan
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Chelsea vs AC Milan: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs AC Milan
Chelsea
AC Milan
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Belize

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Bolivia

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 1

tvarenasport.hr

Brazil

Zapping

zapping.com.br

Burundi

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Cameroon

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Chile

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Colombia

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Congo DR

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Costa Rica

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Cuba

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Dominican Republic

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Ecuador

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

El Salvador

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

France

L'Équipe Live Foot

lequipe.fr

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Ghana

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Guatemala

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Guinea

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Honduras

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Hong Kong

HOY TV

hoy.tv

Hungary

Match4

network4.hu

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

International

CFC+

chelseafc.com

Israel

Sport 4

sport5.co.il

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Kenya

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Kosovo

Arena 1 Premium

tvarenasport.hr

Laos

BG Sports

bgsports.co.th

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Macedonia

Arena 1 Premium

tvarenasport.hr

Madagascar

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Malawi

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Montenegro

Arena 1 Premium

tvarenasport.hr

Mozambique

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Nicaragua

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Nigeria

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Norway

VG+

vg.no

Panama

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Paraguay

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Peru

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Portugal

Sport TV2

sporttv.pt

Puerto Rico

CBS Sports Network

cbssports.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Rwanda

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

San Marino

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Serbia

Arena 1 Premium

tvarenasport.hr

Sierra Leone

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Singapore

111 mio Sports 1

singtel.com

South Africa

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play

aftonbladet.se

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

Tanzania

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.co.th

Turkey

TRT Spor

trtspor.com.tr

Uganda

Startimes World Football

startimestv.com

United Arab Emirates

Maraya

maraya.ae

Uruguay

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

USA

CBS Sports Network

cbssports.com

Venezuela

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Zambia

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Chelsea and AC Milan will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 13:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has a growing squad to select from following a busy summer window, with new signings still integrating into the group. AC Milan's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage. Full injury, suspension, and lineup details will be added here as they are released closer to kick-off.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

TOT
W2-1
SUN
L2-1
WES
W6-4
TOT
L1-2
JUV
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MIL

MIL - Form

ATA
L2-3
GEN
W1-2
CGL
L1-2
CEL
D2-2
INT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Chelsea head into this match having won one of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Juventus in a Club Friendly on August 5, following a 1-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur four days earlier. Their only victory in that five-game run came against Western Sydney Wanderers, a 6-4 win on July 28. Chelsea scored 11 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, reflecting an open and inconsistent run of form.

AC Milan have drawn two and lost two of their last five, with one win. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Inter on August 5, and they also drew 2-2 with Celtic in late July. Milan's sole win in the period came away at Genoa, a 2-1 result in Serie A in May. They scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawAC Milan
4
1
0
Club Friendlies
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
Champions League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
3
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
5
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Champions League
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
15Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2025, with Chelsea winning 4-1. Before that, the sides clashed in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage, where Chelsea won both legs: 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and 2-0 in Milan. Across the five recorded meetings in this dataset, Chelsea have won three, with one draw and one result from 2008 where Chelsea won 5-0 in another friendly. Milan's only unbeaten result in the set is a 1-1 draw from a Champions League meeting in October 1999.

Standings

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