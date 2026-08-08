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How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Chelsea and AC Milan will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 13:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has a growing squad to select from following a busy summer window, with new signings still integrating into the group. AC Milan's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage. Full injury, suspension, and lineup details will be added here as they are released closer to kick-off.
Form
Chelsea head into this match having won one of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Juventus in a Club Friendly on August 5, following a 1-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur four days earlier. Their only victory in that five-game run came against Western Sydney Wanderers, a 6-4 win on July 28. Chelsea scored 11 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, reflecting an open and inconsistent run of form.
AC Milan have drawn two and lost two of their last five, with one win. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Inter on August 5, and they also drew 2-2 with Celtic in late July. Milan's sole win in the period came away at Genoa, a 2-1 result in Serie A in May. They scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2025, with Chelsea winning 4-1. Before that, the sides clashed in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage, where Chelsea won both legs: 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and 2-0 in Milan. Across the five recorded meetings in this dataset, Chelsea have won three, with one draw and one result from 2008 where Chelsea won 5-0 in another friendly. Milan's only unbeaten result in the set is a 1-1 draw from a Champions League meeting in October 1999.