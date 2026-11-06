How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 07:45 Kingsmeadow

Chelsea FC Women host Everton Women at Kingsmeadow in a WSL fixture that puts the league leaders against a side fighting to climb the table.

Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea arrive in the form of their lives. Five wins from five across all competitions, including a 6-0 demolition of Charlton Athletic in their last WSL outing, underlines just how dominant they have been this season.

Everton come into this match in mixed form. Scott Phelan's side drew 0-0 with Manchester United Women in their most recent WSL game, a result that halted back-to-back league defeats.

The Toffees have shown they can grind out results, winning their two WSL Cup ties in that same five-game run. But a trip to Kingsmeadow to face the division's top side is a different test entirely.

Chelsea's defensive record has been formidable. They have conceded just twice across their last five matches, a statistic that will concern Everton's attack.

This is a fixture that pits the WSL's pace-setters against a mid-table side with something to prove. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

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