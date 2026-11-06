How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Chelsea FC Women host Everton Women at Kingsmeadow in a WSL fixture that puts the league leaders against a side fighting to climb the table.
Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea arrive in the form of their lives. Five wins from five across all competitions, including a 6-0 demolition of Charlton Athletic in their last WSL outing, underlines just how dominant they have been this season.
Everton come into this match in mixed form. Scott Phelan's side drew 0-0 with Manchester United Women in their most recent WSL game, a result that halted back-to-back league defeats.
The Toffees have shown they can grind out results, winning their two WSL Cup ties in that same five-game run. But a trip to Kingsmeadow to face the division's top side is a different test entirely.
Chelsea's defensive record has been formidable. They have conceded just twice across their last five matches, a statistic that will concern Everton's attack.
This is a fixture that pits the WSL's pace-setters against a mid-table side with something to prove. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.
Team news & squads
Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women Probable lineups
Manager
- S. Bompastor