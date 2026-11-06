Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoCharlton Athletic
The Valley, Charlton
team-logoSheffield United
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch Charlton Athletic vs. Sheffield United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield United
Charlton Athletic
Sheffield United
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield United in live Championship action today.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 15
The Valley, Charlton

Charlton Athletic host Sheffield United at The Valley in the EFL Championship, with the two sides arriving at this London fixture in contrasting circumstances.

Charlton sit 21st in the Championship table and are in desperate need of a result. Nathan Jones's side have lost four of their last five league games and have not won since drawing 2-2 with Burnley in mid-October.

Sheffield United head to south-east London in far better shape. Chris Wilder's side are ninth in the table and pushing toward the play-off places after a run of form that includes three wins from their last five Championship outings.

The Blades' most recent outing ended in a 2-3 win at Preston North End, continuing a productive stretch that has seen them climb the table steadily. A clean sheet against Wrexham earlier in the run underlined the defensive solidity Wilder has built.

For Charlton, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Four consecutive defeats have left them deep in relegation trouble, and the gap to safety will only grow if results do not turn quickly.

Wilder's men will be aware that a win here could push them into the top six. The incentive is clear on both sides of the pitch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield United Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Jones

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google