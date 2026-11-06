How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 The Valley, Charlton

Charlton Athletic host Sheffield United at The Valley in the EFL Championship, with the two sides arriving at this London fixture in contrasting circumstances.

Charlton sit 21st in the Championship table and are in desperate need of a result. Nathan Jones's side have lost four of their last five league games and have not won since drawing 2-2 with Burnley in mid-October.

Sheffield United head to south-east London in far better shape. Chris Wilder's side are ninth in the table and pushing toward the play-off places after a run of form that includes three wins from their last five Championship outings.

The Blades' most recent outing ended in a 2-3 win at Preston North End, continuing a productive stretch that has seen them climb the table steadily. A clean sheet against Wrexham earlier in the run underlined the defensive solidity Wilder has built.

For Charlton, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Four consecutive defeats have left them deep in relegation trouble, and the gap to safety will only grow if results do not turn quickly.

Wilder's men will be aware that a win here could push them into the top six. The incentive is clear on both sides of the pitch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads